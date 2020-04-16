Warming worsens mega-megaduration of the western United States in the modern era

KENSINGTON, MD. – A two-decade dry period that has dried much of the western United States is becoming one of the deepest megadroughts in the region in more than 1,200 years, according to a new study.

And about half of this historic drought can be attributed to human-caused global warming, according to a study published in the journal Science on Thursday.

Scientists looked at an area of ​​nine states from Oregon and Wyoming to California and New Mexico, plus a swath of southwest Montana and parts of northern Mexico. They used thousands of tree rings to compare a drought that started in 2000 and still continues, despite a wet year in 2019, with four previous megadroughts since 800.

With soil moisture as the key measure, they found just one other drought that was as large and probably slightly larger. That began in 1575, just 10 years after the founding of St. Augustine, the first European city in the United States, and that drought ended before pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620.

What is happening now is "a bigger drought than modern society has seen," said study lead author A. Park Williams, a bioclimatologist at Columbia University.

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist who was not part of the study, called the research important because it provides evidence "that human-caused climate change transformed what might otherwise have been a moderate long-term drought deadline in a serious event comparable to the & # 39; megadroughts & # 39; of past centuries ".

What is happening is that a natural but moderate drought is worsening due to temperatures that are 2.9 degrees Fahrenheit (1.6 degrees Celsius) warmer than the past and that absorb moisture from the soil, Williams said. It's a lot like how clothes and plants dry faster in the heat from indoors than outdoors, he said.

To quantify the role of global warming, the researchers used 31 computer models to compare what is happening now with what would happen in a mythical world without the burning of fossil fuels that spew out billions of tons of heat-trapping gases. They found on average that 47% of the drought could be attributed to man-made climate change.

"We have been moving deeper and deeper into a world that is drying up," Williams said.

There is a debate among scientists about whether this current drought justifies the title of "megadrought,quot; because so far it has only lasted two decades and others are at least 28 years old.

Climate scientist Clara Deser of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, who was not part of the study, said that while the research is good, she believes the deep drought has to last another decade or so to qualify as a "mega-mall."

Williams said she understands the concern and that is why the study calls it "an emerging mega-mecca."

"It's still going on and it lasts for 21 years," Williams said. "This drought seems one of the worst in the last millennium, except for the fact that it has not lasted that long."

The University of Michigan's environmental dean, Jonathan Overpeck, who studies the southwestern climate and was not part of the study, calls it "the first observed multi-decadal mega-market in recorded US history."

Although last year was wet, past megadroughts had wet years, and recent rain and snow were not enough to make up for the deep drought of previous years, Williams said.

The US Drought Monitor USA It places much of Oregon, California, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada and much of New Mexico, Arizona, and Idaho in abnormally dry, moderate, or severe drought conditions. Wyoming is the only state that Williams studied that does not have large areas of drought.

This week, water managers warned that the Rio Grande is forecast to have less than half the normal water flows, while New Mexico's largest reservoir is expected to reach one-third of its 30-year average.

This is "what we can expect in a world with continuous global warming," said Stanford University climate scientist Noah Diffenbaugh, who was not part of the study.

