W.H.O., now Trump's scapegoat, warned of the coronavirus early and frequently.

But day after day, Dr. Tedros, in his rambling style, issued less formal warnings, telling countries to contain the virus while it was still possible, to test and trace contacts, and isolate those who might be infected. "We have a window of opportunity to stop this virus," he often said, "but that window is closing fast."

In fact, the organization had already taken steps to address the coronavirus, even before Dr. Zhong's horrifying revelation, drawing attention to the mysterious outbreak.

On January 12, Chinese scientists published the virus's genome, and the W.H.O. He asked a team in Berlin to use that information to develop a diagnostic test. Just four days later, they produced a test and the W.H.O. He posted a plan online that any lab around the world could use to duplicate it.

On January 21, China shared materials for its test with the W.H.O., providing another template for others to use.

Some countries and research institutions followed the German model, while others, such as the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, insisted on producing their own tests. But a failure in the C.D.C. Initial testing, and the agency's slowness to pass tests in laboratories other than its own, contributed to weeks of delay in widespread testing in the United States.

At the end of January, Trump praised China's efforts. Now, administration officials accuse China of concealing the scope of the epidemic, even after the offensive against Wuhan and the W.H.O. of being complicit in deception. They say I lull the West to take the virus less seriously than it should.