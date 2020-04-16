Home Sports Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19, says agent; Twitter takes more photos...

Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19, says agent; Twitter takes more photos on Jay Glazer

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19, says agent; Twitter takes more photos on Jay Glazer

Broncos running back Von Miller tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), Miller's agent Joby Branion told NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport on Thursday. Miller is in "a good mood," Branion added.

Super Bowl 50 MVP expected to speak in public on Friday, Rapoport he said in his tweeted report. The Broncos then released a statement confirming Miller's test result.

Miller is the second NFL player in all days reported to have tested positive. The first was Rams center Brian Allen, whose test result was reported Wednesday night by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

MORE: Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID-19

Rapoport's presentation of Miller's story was immediately compared to Glazer's presentation of Allen's story, which generated strong criticism on social media. Glazer's hatred was still hot:

Glazer said "The Rich Eisen Show,quot; early Thursday The problem started when he mocked Allen's story in an appearance on Fox Sports Radio on Tuesday night. I was trying to sound serious because the airborne crew was joking. That forcefulness, in turn, led to this tweet in the feed of show co-host Jason Smith:

Glazer tried unsuccessfully on Wednesday morning to turn down the heat the tweet generated. He reported Allen's story on television on "Fox Football Now,quot; about 24 hours after Smith's tweet.

%MINIFYHTMLca682808e64cf61bcc8a9e906f1a422812%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©