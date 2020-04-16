Video: Farhan Akhtar spreads positivity with a special message amid the coronavirus



The coronavirus outbreak has brought the country to a standstill. Currently in self-quarantine mode, this period of lockdown has taught us all to value the simplest things in life. From washing the utensils, sweeping the floor and garden to trying the kitchen, our favorite Bollywood stars are doing it all, too.

Giving us a ray of hope in these difficult times, Farhan Akhtar shared a video on social media, which turns out to be the coronavirus version of his famous poem by Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Here are some lines from the poem, "Chehron par apne mask pehen rahe ho toh zinda ho tum

Houseparty pe yaaron se baat kar rahe ho toh zinda ho tum

Chheenkon ke jhonkon se puerta rehna seekho

Bheedon mein shamil hone ko nahi kehna seekho "