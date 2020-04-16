Verizon CEO Says 5G Virus Conspiracy Theories Make No Sense

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said the conspiracy theories linking the launch of 5G to the spread of COVID-19 are false in an interview with CNBC today.

"There is no correlation between 5G and coronaviruses," said Vestberg. "It is just fake news." He said Verizon planned to combat conspiracy theories with "our communication and the communication of the industry, and with the communication of health organizations."

"There is no correlation between 5G and the coronavirus."

Vestberg was referring to communications already issued by health organizations and information combating conspiracies about wireless devices and health that can be found at www.wirelesshealthfacts.com, says a Verizon spokesperson. The edge. That site indicates that "the radio frequency energy from wireless devices and networks, including the radio frequencies used by 5G, has not been shown to cause health problems, according to the international scientific community," and points to resources and quotes from wireless communications agencies and organizations. health that support that claim

The site also links to a WHO website that explains how COVID-19 is spread through respiratory drops and that viruses cannot travel via radio waves or mobile networks.

Despite no scientific evidence establishing a link between 5G and the coronavirus, conspiracy theories connecting the two have spread across social media, leading to 5G towers in the UK are set on fire and people harass workers laying of fiber optic cables. My colleague Tom Warren has put together an explainer why these conspiracy theories don't make sense.