Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley rides the running of the bulls with the HORSE challenge | NBA News

After 13 NBA seasons, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr might have thought he had seen it all – that is, until he found himself playing HORSE on national webcam television on Sunday.

Competing on an empty court, away from the fans, competitors, and glamor of a professional arena, the NBA HORSE two-night challenge tournament, a single-elimination basketball shooting competition, is far from normal for Conley, but he will take it.

"It is definitely mentally difficult not to have the game right now, to have a sense of normalcy in anyone's everyday life," Conley told Reuters from his home in Columbus, Ohio, where he has been ducking since the coronavirus outbreak emerged. The postponement of the NBA season last month.















1:30



Check out the top five baskets in the NBA HORSE Shooting Challenge quarterfinals



In the HORSE individual competition format, a player describes the shot he is about to take and, if he does, his opponent must re-create the shot.

If the second player fails, accumulate a letter in the word "H-O-R-S-E,quot; and the first player to get all five letters loses.

















5:15



Watch WNBA star Allie Quigley take on Chris Paul in a quarterfinal matchup in the NBA HORSE Shooting Challenge



Conley, 32, who defeated Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings in Sunday's first round to set up a semifinal matchup with five-time All-Star Chauncey Billups on Thursday night, said the nerves are still they are there, even in the unorthodox competition format.

"As soon as they say his name to fire a shot, I think, 'My God, it's my turn and I wonder: what are people going to expect me to do?'" Conley, the top scorer, said. of all times. Memphis Grizzlies, where he played before being traded to the Jazz last year.

"I don't want to miss a trap, just because you get nervous and don't know what to do," he said. "Immediately once you make your first shot, the competitive side kicks in and your creative side (thinks), 'Okay, how can I win?'

With fierce competitor Billups on the horizon, Conley said he's working on some more creative shots, including twists and a one-leg shot.

The three-time NBA sportsmanship award winner has kept himself busy on TV shows like the drama & # 39; Designated Survivor & # 39 ;, with the documentary sensation & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; on your visiting list.

He said he would be open to more shooting competitions in the future if the NBA season is kept on hold.

"If we are going to retain the fort and obviously there aren't many sports on television, for sports fans, this gives people something to fill that void, scratch that itch," said Conley.

Find out the result of the semifinals and the championship round of the NBA HORSE challenge at Sky Sports NBA on Friday morning.

