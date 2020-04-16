USC quarterback JT Daniels transfers, team announces

USC may be down for a quarterback in the 2020 season.

JT Daniels, the No. 2 professional quarterback and No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2018, entered the transfer portal, the team announced Thursday.

Daniels started in 11 games as a freshman in 2018, completing 216 of 363 passes (59.5 percent) for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. However, he was injured in the first game of the 2019 season, ripping his ACL and meniscus in the second quarter of a 31-23 victory over Fresno State. He finished the game and the season completing 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

That opened the door for Kedon Slovis, a three-star professional quarterback in the class of 2019, to gain control of the offense. He started the rest of the 12 games at USC, completing 282 of 392 passes for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.