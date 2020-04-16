US Open decision likely in June, says the Tennis Association of the United States | Tennis news





The US Open is scheduled to start on August 24.

The United States Tennis Association expects to make a decision on the United States Open in June, according to reports on Thursday.

It is also understood that he plans to give $ 15 million in assistance to tennis bodies that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tennis season halted in early March and Wimbledon was scrapped for the first time since World War II.

The French Open moved from May to September, with all tournaments on hold until at least mid-July.

The USTA, organizers of the US Open, had said it was going to go ahead with plans to host the hard court Grand Slam in New York, as scheduled from August 31 to September 14.

Rafael Nadal won his fourth US Open title in 2019

"We still don't have a difficult date (to make a decision), just because things are changing very fast," said USTA Chief Executive Michael Dowse, quoted in the New York Times.

"You can imagine that the track to augment the US Open is not a short track, so I think probably the last part of June, sometime in that June time period."

Wimbledon has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

The USTA, which also governs sport in the country, said it would cut salaries for its top executives by 20% during the rest of 2020 to raise funds to support American tennis facilities, teaching professionals and tennis organizations in base.

Dowse said that emergency funding did not depend on the destination of the Grand Slam, which is the organization's main source of income.

"These plans will continue," Dowse said. "This was based on what we know we can do, and then, in theory, if we can do more, we will try to do it as well."

"We have to keep these tennis clubs and professional teachers afloat through this as much as we can."

