US Marines USA They are deployed to support FEMA in the US. USA – Defense blog

U.S. Marines and Sailors from the II Marine Expeditionary Force deployed to the Northeast US USA For a defense support mission of civil authorities, in support of the response of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the pandemic COVID-19 of April 10, 2020.

More than 40 Marines from II MEF's II Marine Expeditionary Brigade departed by MV-22b Osprey bound for Fort Devens, Massachusetts.

The unit is expected to serve as a command and control headquarters that directs military personnel, units, and equipment to where FEMA needs it.

2nd MEB is well suited to serve at the headquarters of a mission-specific task force. 2nd MEB regularly participates in exercises where it leads joint and even international forces. Although typically focused on combat, past participation in exercises such as Maritime Prepositioning Force Exercise 20, BALTOPS-19 and Trident Juncture 18 has given 2nd MEB familiarity with joint command and control forces in a dynamic environment.

Based in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, 2nd MEB is a subordinate command of the II Marine Expeditionary Force. II MEF is the primary Marine Corps war combat organization on the east coast and is the Naval Expeditionary Force aligned with US Fleet 2 and 6. USA It is this expeditionary nature that allows Marines to adapt to any mission.

While this mission will be challenging, 2nd MEB will remain flexible and support FEMA as needed to assist people in the Northeast, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. USA