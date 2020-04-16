UK Extends Blockade 3 Weeks, Without Clear Exit Strategy

Mr. Raab, a conservative politician elected to the Cabinet primarily for his staunch pro-Brexit views, cannot wait to exercise Mr. Johnson's authority. He is surrounded by ambitious colleagues such as Matt Hancock, the health secretary, and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, whose departments are more involved in the response to the pandemic than the overseeing Foreign Ministry.

Britain's evidence record has come under the strictest scrutiny. The country got off to a slow start and continues to evaluate only hospitalized patients, doctors and nurses, and more recently, people who work in nursing homes.

Hancock promised to increase the number of tests to 100,000 per day by the end of the month, but Britain is still testing less than a fifth of that number. The government said it currently had the capacity to perform 35,000 tests a day, but only 16,000 people showed up to be tested on the last day for which numbers are available. The government attributed the deficit to the Easter holiday weekend.

"They say they are going to do more tests, but I don't see any evidence," said Dr. Bharat Pankhania, an infectious disease expert at the University of Exeter School of Medicine. "We don't work hard enough to start, we don't work hard afterward, and we haven't worked hard enough during the shutdown."

For Britain to relax the restrictions, he and other experts said the government would need to organize an aggressive program of testing and tracing contacts for the general population. Authorities have said they plan to expand eligibility for the tests, but have yet to submit or even commit to the program.

Lack of planning draws criticism from some of the government's most influential external advisers. Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College who sits on the government's scientific advisory council, said Britain had made more efforts to plan Brexit than to respond to the coronavirus.