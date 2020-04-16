UEFA considers the Champions League final on August 29 | Football news





2020 Champions League final has been delayed due to Coronavirus

UEFA is considering proposals that would see the Champions League final on August 29, three months after originally scheduled.

The Champions League final took place at Istanbul Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30.

According to one of the new proposals that UEFA will discuss next week, the final will move to Saturday August 29 at the same location.

The Europa League final, due to be played in Gdansk on May 27, could now be played on Wednesday, August 26.

UEFA is looking for two different options to restart its club competitions.

If the national seasons restart in June, UEFA hopes that it will be possible to play European club matches at the same time.

But if they are delayed, European club games are more likely to start once the national seasons have ended.

1:50 The Premier League will meet again on Friday to consider how to end the season, and Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says a growing number of clubs want the campaign to end before June 30 due to player contracts. The Premier League will meet again on Friday to consider how to end the season, and Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says a growing number of clubs want the campaign to end before June 30 due to player contracts.

That opens the possibility for the Champions League to be played as a & # 39; mini tournament & # 39; in August in Istanbul.

Manchester City and Chelsea are still in the Championship League, while Wolves, Manchester United and Rangers are still in the Europa League.

UEFA's proposals will be discussed at its Executive Committee meeting next Thursday.

It is also holding talks with its 55 member associations on Tuesday and the Association of European Clubs and European Leagues on Wednesday.