Twitter reacts to Safaree by creating an OnlyFans account!

Love and Hip Hop: New York star Safaree may be a newlywed with a newborn baby, but that didn't stop him from opening an OnlyFans account, and Twitter was outraged.

"[onlyfans.com/iamsafaree] For my true fans and supporters, let's do it," he tweeted.

Fans were confused and thought it might have been a hoax, but Safaree confirmed that she really does have an account.

"Oh, it's real. Smiley face with halo Smiley face with halo send this to your ppl and tell them I sent it! [Onlyfans.com/iamsafaree]" he tweeted, adding, "[onlyfans.com/iamsafaree] and I'm being through of this pandemic with the price. Subscribe and we are going to do it right! "

After confirming that the news was true, Twitter went to town in Safaree, and memes began to appear.

Should Safaree, a newly married man, show his trash on an x-rated website, or should people agree if his wife, Erica Mena, doesn't care?