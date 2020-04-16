Twins' mom Bella has finished hearing about reuniting with her father

Kathy Colace has reached its breaking point.

In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, Brie Bella and Nikki BellaThe mother tries to silence the twins' recent visit to Mexicali. Why? Well, the trip was part of his reconciliation with his separated father, Jon Garcia.

As shown in last week's episode, Kathy struggled to embrace her daughters' desire to reconnect with their father. Although Kathy finally gave her her blessing, it seems she reached her breaking point upon hearing details about the meeting.

"Let's talk about Mexico and Mexicali, so I don't have to listen to it for four hours," Kathy tells the Bella Twins.

Understandably, Kathy's attitude catches the twins off guard.

"Ew mom," Brie replies in shock.

"‘ Ew, mom! & # 39; Honestly, I love that you had a great time, but let's talk about it, get it out of our system and then we can talk about our lives, "says Kathy.