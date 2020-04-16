Trump has been "more effective" in destroying the credibility of the press – Deadline

A new study by the Committee to Protect Journalists concludes that President Donald Trump has been effective in destroying the credibility of the press, "dangerously undermining the truth and consensus even as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to kill tens of thousands. of Americans. "

But the report written by Leonard Downie Jr., former executive editor of The Washington Post, also sheds some light on where journalists, editors, and producers can change perceptions during the Trump era.

The report cited a number of cases in which the Trump administration has undermined press freedoms, including the Justice Department's search for sources from journalists, the questioning of reporters, and the agency's search for electronic devices at the border. Customs and Border Protection and the President's encouragement of "federal government interference in the businesses of the owners of CNN, traditional transmission networks, and The Washington Post. "

Related story New York to extend stay-at-home request until May 15

"As threatening as all that has been to the media, Trump's attacks have been most successful in eroding the credibility of the American press among his many million followers," the report said. A major study by the Pew Research Center in late 2019 showed that a plurality of Republicans constantly mistrusted most of the media (except Trump's support media like Fox News), while a plurality of Democrats tended to trust in them. In a Pew poll conducted in mid-March, 62% of respondents said the media had overstated the risks of the COVID-19 virus. "

Downie writes that the media has faced the challenge of covering the coronavirus crisis, despite difficult working conditions.

"Despite early public skepticism about the performance of the press, the audience for news and cable television websites and newspaper websites has grown tremendously," Downie wrote. "That may well increase Trump's concern with his coverage and the intensity of his attacks on the press as the election approaches."

But he also quotes industry veterans and journalism teachers in a section on how the media should respond. That includes the practice of reporters who go to talk shows.

Lesley Stahl of CBS News told him, “We hurt ourselves by going to talk shows, even though reporters who go to shows try not to be stubborn. Just being there makes it seem like they're stubborn. That used to be prohibited. The dam broke and now it is a flood. "

Other suggestions included stopping live coverage of press briefings and refusing to participate in background groups and briefings where administration officials cannot be named. Trump has often attacked media stories he dislikes by claiming that unidentified sources are made up, when his administration official often insists on conveying even basic information not for attribution.