Trump, aides pose atypical theory about the origins of the coronavirus

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and some of his officials are flirting with an atypical theory that the new coronavirus was released into the world by a Chinese laboratory that released it. Without the weight of the evidence, they are trying to blame China for the disease and death of COVID-19 in the United States.

"Increasingly, we are hearing the story," says Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo adds: "The simple fact that we don't know the answers, that China has not shared the answers, I think is very, very revealing."

A scientific consensus is still evolving. But experts overwhelmingly say that analysis of the new coronavirus genome rules out the possibility that it was designed by humans, as some conspiracy theories have suggested.

Nor is the virus likely to have emerged from a negligent laboratory in China, they say. "I would put it on a list of 1,000 different scenarios," said Nathan Grubaugh of Yale University, who studies the epidemiology of microbial disease.

Scientists say the virus naturally arose in bats. They say the main theory is that the human-to-human infection started at an animal market in Wuhan, China, probably from an animal that contracted the virus from a bat.

Still, Pompeo and others point the finger at an institute run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and have done groundbreaking research that tracks the likely origins of the SARS virus, finds new bat viruses, and discovers how they can jump people. .

"We know that the Wuhan Institute of Virology exists just a few kilometers from where the wet market was," Pompeo said on Fox News on Wednesday. The institute has an address 8 miles, or 13 kilometers, from the market.

U.S. officials say the U.S. Embassy in Beijing raised concerns about possible security problems at the Wuhan lab in 2018, but emphasized that there is no evidence that the virus originated there nearly two years later.

The episode shows that both world powers, the country where the virus originally spread and the country with the highest number of illnesses and deaths, are not above floating unstable theories and use propaganda to divert attention from the problems in their pandemic response. China previously spread the falsehood that the virus started with Americans.

China and the USA USA They wasted crucial time responding to the outbreak.

More than 3,000 people had been infected before the Chinese government told the public what it had concluded six days earlier: that a pandemic is likely to come.

Beijing muffled the early warnings, so the Chinese were assured that the risk of sustained person-to-person transmission was low, even when infected people entered hospitals across the country and the first case was found outside of China, in Thailand.

Chinese leaders tried to blame the United States, sharing Trump's habit of dressing up tweets with exclamation marks. "It could be the US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tweeted March 12. "Be transparent! Make your data public! You owe us an explanation! Later China stopped promoting such manufacturing internationally.

The United States, which was also slow to take the threat seriously, has delayed other countries amid the pandemic in its response.

Trump did not follow through on his initial promises to have comprehensive evidence, a key factor in containing the disease. The United States is still struggling to supply hospitals, front-line workers and patients in need in a climate of confusion that turns into chaos. More than 640,000 people in the US USA They have become ill with COVID-19, not counting large numbers whose illnesses are not being recorded, and more than 31,000 have died.

In that context, the pressure for scapegoats is strong.

After weeks of elaborate praise for Chinese President Xi Jinping's performance in the pandemic, Trump has resorted to blaming China and halting US contributions to the World Health Organization, accusing it of criticizing Beijing's misinformation .

In the United States, claims that the virus was created or released in a Chinese laboratory emerged within a few weeks after the outbreak began and quickly spread from fringe Internet sites to the general public, prompted by conspiracy theorists. of all trends.

The reality is more mundane, said Dr. Gregory Poland, chief of vaccine research at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. "This virus is a typical bat coronavirus that has developed the ability to infect other mammals, and bats are also mammals," he said. "What is becoming evident is that the natural origin of this fits with the transmission dynamics and biology of everything."

Regardless of what they think about the idea of ​​a laboratory leak, Trump officials have not embraced the remote theory that China could have created or released the virus through nefarious genetic engineering or malicious intent.

"I don't have much faith that they are even honest with us now," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday on NBC's "Today,quot; show. However, "most of the views right now is that it is natural, it was organic," he said.

And it seemed to suggest a distraction in a country struggling with present danger. "Once we get over the pandemic, we will have a chance to look back and find out what happened."

Associated Press writers Dake Kang in Beijing, Matthew Lee in Washington, David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, Amanda Seitz in Chicago, and Malcolm Ritter and Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed to this report.