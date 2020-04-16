Toya Johnson's daughter Reign Rushing can add "photographer,quot; to her resume – Take a look at her latest photos

Toya Johnson shared a ton of her photos with her daughter, Reign Rushing, and her staunch fans are obviously amazed. Reigny is becoming a beautiful lady, and those who hate will bite their tongues.

People used to call this young lady an "ugly baby,quot; when she was little, but now everyone loves and praises her.

Toya just told her fans and followers that Reigny could add "photographer,quot; to her resume. Check out their latest post below.

‘I think you can add a photographer to your resume. hahaha @reign_beaux 💕🌈📸 ’Toya captioned her post, which includes more photos with Reigny.

A follower praised Reigny and said, "She is so beautiful and you keep her dressed so cute," while another fan posted the following message: "What do you wear on her hair? … she is so pretty and curly."

Another commenter said: "She is like her virtual aunt,quot; (Me) I love taking pictures too Reigny @toyajohnson ", and a fan posted the following message:" Make-up artist and photographer darling! she is so cute. & # 39;

Another commenter spoke about Reigny and said, Mira Check out his photos, though! Too crazy, cute man, "and someone else exclaimed," Adorable as always. I love @reign_beaux shows. "

Someone else posted this message: "This little girl makes me want to put my clothes together at home," and a curious fan asked Toya, "I wonder what kind of camera this is. I want to get my little baby."

A sponsor posted, "She's been a photographer … haha, she was showing her niece how to pose," and someone else said, "The little photos on the floor." I also got my 3-year-old photo. Very same photos. So cuteee. "

Ad

In other news, Toya made her fans very happy when she shared some beautiful new photos with her daughter, Reign Rushing. Fans can also see his amazing room, and they are amazed.



Post views:

0 0