Top Gun: Maverick to End Post-Production Director Claims on Time

A new Collider report revealed that even though the new Top Gun movie, Dissident, It was postponed until the end of this year, it will still be completed on time. The director of the anticipated sequel revealed earlier this week that the movie was going to end on time.

Collider claims that the film's director, Joseph Kosinski, has been working on the rest of the film from home and making sure everything goes as planned. As most know, the film industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Top Gun: Maverick It is not the only film affected by the pandemic. Movies like No time to die they were also postponed until later this year, though Daniel Craig continued with some of his promotional plans before the pandemic really took over, even when he starred. SNL alongside The Weeknd as their musical guest.

During an interview with the Comic Book website, Top Gun 2The director shared that much of the film was completed when the coronavirus pandemic really started. They were well advanced in the post-production phase when the federal government began to order a shutdown.

The director shared with the media that he feels very fortunate to have been able to complete the final steps of the film, all from the comfort of his own home.

Regarding the movie's release, the director explained that once it's done, they have plans to keep it for another six months, which is quite strange and is not normally done that way.

A big part of the decision to release the movie 6 months after its completion is to account for the fact that viewers must watch it on the big screen. It's the kind of movie that most viewers want to see in theaters, and not on a streaming service.

Regardless of its release date, the movie will be out at the same time as other great movies, including No time to die which will launch approximately a month earlier, in November. Dissident It is slated to hit theaters on December 23, 2020.



