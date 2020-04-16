To beat the virus, Colombia tries to separate men and women

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – Many men. Men in the bakery, men on bicycles, men in parks, men in the aisles of supermarkets.
"It's weird," said Adriana Pérez, a nurse in uniform waiting at the bank, the only woman in sight. "But it is working."
Bogotá, the capital and largest city in Colombia, joined Panama this week to institute a gender-based virus prevention measure designed to limit the number of people on the streets. On odd days, men can leave the house to look for the essentials. On even days, it is the women's turn.
The move comes as cities in Latin America are struggling to keep people off the streets, despite quarantine orders that have been in place for weeks in most countries.
The virus has been slower in the region, but it is beginning to feel brutally strong in some parts, particularly Ecuador, where Hundreds of people have died in recent weeks, overwhelming the Guayaquil shopping center.
Colombia has around 3,000 of the more than 60,000 cases in Latin America, most of them concentrated in Bogotá.
To stop the spread of the virus, some countries in the region have begun arresting those who break the quarantine. Others have instituted curfews. Colombia's capital is attempting gender separation.
There are exceptions for people who work in critical industries, such as food and healthcare services, and some other special case exemptions. Dog walkers of any gender can go out for 20 minutes. But beyond that, anyone caught violating the rule is subject to a fine of $ 240, roughly the monthly minimum wage in Colombia.
Bogotá Mayor Claudia López, the first woman and the first openly gay person to lead the city, said transgender people can follow the gender they identify with. The authorities, according to the health order, must respect "various gender manifestations."
The mayor has called the measure the easiest way to divide the population in a way that the police can verify.
During the first two days of the measure, the police sanctioned 104 women and 610 men for violating the order, according to Ms. López. Violators must pay half of the fine within five days or face a possible day in court.
Peru had enacted a similar measure, but President Martín Vizcarra canceled it after criticism that it would lead to discrimination against transgender people.
Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch criticized Panama's gender separation policy, saying that police had used it to arrest and fine a transgender woman who had left the home on a day assigned to women. The police detained her. the rights group said, "apparently because the,quot; male "gender marker on his ID card did not match his appearance."
Colombia's measure recalls Bogotá's best-known traffic policy, which restricts which license plates can go out on which days, depending on the license plate's final number.
Bogotá, a city of 8 million, generally has one of the worst traffics in the world, and politics is a defining feature of city life during normal times.
The country It has already been in quarantine for nearly a month, a move that limits most movements and has been particularly difficult for people with informal jobs that typically support their families in the work they do that day or that week.
On Wednesday Yesica Benavides stood among the men on a sidewalk in Bogotá, trying to sell candy.
She had no gloves or face protection, as she had given her only mask to her 3-year-old daughter, Nicole.
"We go out every day," she said, Nicole at her side. The two of them have been sleeping in a motel and they pay the rent every night. "If we don't go out," said Benavides, "we don't eat."
But the measure received praise in various corners of the city.
In the middle-class neighborhood of El Recuerdo, the police detained the women to ask why they were out. The men lined up at the supermarket doors, trying to stand six feet away.
"The fewer people on the street," said William Legizamón, an engineer who comes out of a grocery store, "the better."
Jorge Chacón, a chef leaving a small market, said he noted a decrease in street traffic and encouraged even tighter enforcement. "We need to be more drastic with these measures," he said, "because people are leaving."
Jenny Carolina González contributed reporting.