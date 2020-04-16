To beat the virus, Colombia tries to separate men and women

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – Many men. Men in the bakery, men on bicycles, men in parks, men in the aisles of supermarkets.

"It's weird," said Adriana Pérez, a nurse in uniform waiting at the bank, the only woman in sight. "But it is working."

Bogotá, the capital and largest city in Colombia, joined Panama this week to institute a gender-based virus prevention measure designed to limit the number of people on the streets. On odd days, men can leave the house to look for the essentials. On even days, it is the women's turn.

The move comes as cities in Latin America are struggling to keep people off the streets, despite quarantine orders that have been in place for weeks in most countries.