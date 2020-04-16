Time to Binge Watch: 54 Stars and EP Reveal Their Favorite Episodes

"Ok, first of all, I would have new viewers (and veteran viewers) S1, E1. You have to see where it all started! And for veteran viewers, 101 would be fun to look back to see how far the show has gone and see how much the characters have changed.

S1, E15 It is a fun watch, you can see the end of the first season and the first cliffhanger.

Then I would jump ahead to S5, E1. Directed by one of our executive producers, Eriq La Salle. Really strong episode dealing with the difficult subject of accidental shooting.

Then I would say go look S5, E18, "Ghosts,"Upton episode really strong where we get to know his character more.

Let's fast forward to season 6 below! Begin with S6, E2, "Finals,quot;. It involves an emotional crossover involving Halstead's father. Then go to T6, E13, "Night in Chicago,quot;. I love this episode where Atwater has to face some of the darkest problems related to police work.

Next, I'd say watch the entire Infection crossover that starts with Fire and Med and ends with the episode. S7, E4 of P.S.. Only OneChicago can do a crossover like this;)

The next one on my list is S7, E6 where Halstead has to live with some heavy decisions he made. Then S7, E13, "I was here,quot; it's a heartbreaking episode for Burgess. I love the episodes that stream into the characters' personal lives.

So finally, I'd say watch "Silence of the Night," which is the follow-up to the episode of Atwater & # 39; s Night in Chicago. (Editor's Note: This episode aired on Wednesday 4/15).