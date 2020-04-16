Tia Mowry-Hardrict shows off her toned figure in full screen in new photos – fans applaud her for accepting her stretch marks

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has done it her way, and she looks great. After giving birth to her second child, the actress explained that she was going to lose weight at her own pace.

Recently, she decided to show the result, and fans are applauding her. Tia looked great in black yoga pants and matching sports bra.

While some fans focused on his fit figure, others noted that the Sister sister The actress also revealed her stretch marks.

The businesswoman captioned the photo: “Day 8 of #saferathome. I wanted to make sure that you are keeping your #health and #mentalhealth under control. Just some of the ways I've been doing that. Apps like @calm have helped with mediation, FaceTiming family and friends, and just letting my feet touch the grass (becoming one with nature) known as #grounding has helped with # peace of mind. When it comes to my #health, I've focused on things that support my #immunesystem. Not forgetting to eat my (frozen) vegetables and fruits loaded with vitamin C, including @hopanser zinc, garlic and iron supplements, just to name a few. I am also working to help with #immunity. It is amazing how many amazing apps are available to help keep your body moving! Also, in my Instagram stories, I have been giving out some recipes and activities that I have been doing with the kids to help us keep everyone sane. Ps, YES, those are stretch marks, and I am very proud of them! "

A fan praised her for embracing her stretch marks: “Madam, I want to thank you for embracing those beauty marks. Sooooooo often women try to hide them! Thank you so much for showing the real side!

Another commenter stated: “I love this photo! I said it looks like my stomach! I'm very happy to see this … it made me feel good. "

This follower replied, "Oh yes! Thank you for being so raw and beautiful! Not many celebrities have the courage you have. I appreciate you !!! 🙌"

This mother shared: "The mother in me who has born 2 beautiful children loves this photo for many reasons."

A fifth comment said: “My stretch marks look the same! I have recti diastasis. You do?"

She looks great.



