Throwback Thursday: Ben Stokes stunner Headingley in the ashes of 2019 | Cricket News

Sky Sports Cricket relived the remarkable drama on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley last summer as part of Sky Easter Watchalong on Saturday.

We had news of the man himself, Ben Stokes, as well as Captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, among others, but what was it like for one of our writers?

In the latest edition of Throwback Thursday, our weekly cricket feature reminiscent of some memorable feats from years past, David currie remember your memories of that amazing day …

Stokes at Headingley was simply amazing, a relentless and ridiculous display of batting. It was a superhuman effort by a man at the peak of his powers that summer.

Stokes had already taken our breath away with an incredible catch on the edge to kick off England's World Cup winning campaign, then he was his most consistent hitter for the tournament and his Herculean effort in the final ensured a Super Over success for the hosts .

But Headingley stands out among the rest.

Why? Out of sheer lack of will. For the frankly impossible to win position in which he found himself. Because it was Australia and The Ashes. For shift bumps, ramps, the sweep that lit up the testing ground with a T20-style glow. Also, because of the fact that it was there.

Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Nasser Hussain and more watch the shocking conclusion of Ben Stokes' ash strike at Headingley

Sometimes, as a sports writer, a drama like the one Stokes provided on that sunny August afternoon in Leeds can be a curse rather than a blessing, wreaking havoc on the reports of matches expected to be featured on the whistle.

But luckily, I was tasked with writing a Test color feature that Sunday, one with a more forgiving deadline.

Stokes' innings made it increasingly impossible to diligently accomplish that task, and while I finally managed to improvise something, much of those insane final moments in Headingley I spent single-handedly slapping my colleague Sam Drury on the shoulder as he was always-more agitated , tried to summarize the drama in his report.

Ben Stokes' four game-winning games at Headingley were an incredible moment, from whatever angle you look at it

I could not avoid it. I couldn't stay still. Our position in the Headingley press box didn't allow it either.

Located in the back row, on the right-hand side of the box, some of Stokes's six hit directly or anointed the western deck to our right, and their flirtations with Australian outfielders on the edge were obscured.

"As soon as you hit the ball, you know if it has gone six on one foot or if you are going to get caught within the half foot limit on the rope," Stokes said at Sky Easter Watchalong of the play of the day. . "I don't know why, but you only know it."

Stokes knew it; I didn't. You'd get up from your seat, first astonished by the shot, specifically his Nathan Lyon sweep-punch shot to the stands, and then desperately stretching his neck to try to see the result. Not that you need it; Headingley's fervent crowd was very forthcoming with spoilers.

I had no such problems staying even earlier in the proceedings. I was silent, nervous, at the back of the comment box for the first session.

England had reason to believe they could carry out an unlikely chase of 359, despite receiving an embarrassing 67 in their first innings just two days earlier.

Joe Root, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton discuss the different ways they dealt with the pressures of international cricket

"It was one of those days when you wake up in the morning and you think, 'We have a real chance to do something special'," said skipper Root, whose undefeated 75 helped England close the day before. 156-3. – 203 flee a crucial victory to keep the ashes alive.

Stokes, meanwhile, had two runs very unlike Stokes' from 50 balls early in the procedure.

Any optimism early in the morning was soon quenched with the loss of the three-ball captain in the sixth during the day: six excruciating overruns that saw England add just three runs to their score and Root two.

Root fell to a deflected and deflected catch by David Warner in Lyon, in his opening after James Pattinson and Josh Hazlewood had set the tone excellently, offering nothing to either batter to help them escape.

Lyon appeared to be a major player on the day, but first, he would be quickly pulled out of the attack to make way for the second new ball, Australia feeling blood after that early start.

However, the discipline that the three-pronged attack on the seam of Pat Cummins, Pattinson and Hazlewood had demonstrated by traversing England in 27.5 overs on day two, and the latter two had operated that morning, abandoned them.

Bairstow, whose contribution to England's victory is often overlooked, and Stokes ran to a position of fifty, one received fiercely by the support of Yorkshire, while looting 62 runs of the first 10 envelopes of the new nut.

England was 238-4 at lunchtime, when I finally allowed myself to move from my place at the back of the comment box, a place where I had entrenched myself so firmly during those first two hours of play, that mark where had been standing there were two perfect footprints of size 11 of the worn carpet.

We go back to 2001 when Mark Butcher won England a consolation ashes victory with a surprising 173 no against Australia

The highlight of Mark Butcher's Headingley heroism against Australia in 2001 was the perfect lunchtime filler, with optimism abounding, England could now do it.

Again, that bubble burst quickly, with Bairstow perishing in the room after the interval, Jos Buttler ran out, and Chris Woakes snapped one to cover himself up a bit more, all in quick succession.

Lyon was bowling beautifully at this stage. Having been brought back to attack after the Australian sailors 'new ball wasted, he was regularly pestering Stokes' outer edge as he pointed the rough patches off his stump.

Jofra Archer briefly amused himself at his expense, lifting consecutive limits on the leg one by one, but a third attempt was too much as he hid in the depths.

Stuart Broad came and went two balls later. England still needed 73 runs to win; Australia needed only one gate to retain the ashes. And, well, you know the rest.

At this point, I had taken my place in the press box, optimistic to write something about one of the best days in England, a plan that was quickly shelved with the sudden noise of the wickets, but would be revisited later.

Later being the optimal word. Because, as soon as Stokes crushed Lyon for his first six straight of his extraordinary assault that was to follow, he just wanted to see first.

I never really believed England would win until Jack Leach scored that single. But the first six woke me up to the fact that I was about to witness something special.

Check out one of the most notable shots of Ben Stokes' undefeated ton in Headingley. It's incredible from all angles!

The reverse sweep in the stands a couple of times later confirmed this.

Root recalled that moment in the locker room: "I remember sitting in the locker room with Broad on one side and Buttler on the other and when Jos turns around and says 'this guy is a weirdo' you know you're witnessing something special. "

It was something like he had never seen before in the test arena, let alone in such a tense chase, with one wicket remaining and the ashes on the line. But the sheer arrogance of the shot was matched only by the exceptional execution of the shot. Stokes knew exactly what he was doing. I was in complete control.

With a couple of crisp movements of the bat, Stokes had already reduced the necessary equation from 73 to less than 50. Australia shook itself.

"I thought (Australian captain) Tim Paine hit it until England had nine losses," said Nasser Hussain of Sky Sports. "In that last hour and a half, he lost the plot. I thought he drowned, to be honest; I thought Australia drowned."

Watch over and over again how Nathan Lyon of Australia used up the chance to beat Jack Leach of England in the third round at Headingley

Stokes also noticed a sudden change. "You could feel his tension," he added. "You could feel it by his body language.

"Even Lyon, when he played bowling before, always walks in front of you towards his mark. But he started walking with his back to the hitters."

Lyon's tension would manifest itself later in that The possibility that I would run out with Stokes a surprising distance from victory, while a few quicker punches to my colleague's arm to my left would help ease my own tension.

It was not done yet. Australia would regret wasting its latest DRS overhaul when Lyon hit Stokes on the front platform with a ball that was said to be hitting the stumps. Another couple of punches to my left.

Three balls later, Leach finally raised the score level, preparing it for Stokes to stain the winning runs through the covers, causing a roar from the press box to match that of the Headingley masses.

Now it's time to write something. Where to start