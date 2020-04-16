Thomas Rhett and his daughters bring frozen Disney Singalong

Yes, Thomas Rhett! We would love to build a snowman.

The country singer was joined by her 4-year-old daughters. Willa gray and 2 years old Ada James, how he acted on ABC Disney family singalong. Thomas chose a song that is clearly a favorite at his family's home: "Do you want to build a snowman?" of Frozen.

Accompanied by a snow bucket, the sister duo dressed up as Elsa and Anna for the positively adorable live performance, which was just one of dozens performing at tonight's show.

The only Beyoncé He kicked off the virtual concert with a surprise performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star," and gave special thanks to first responders who fought the spread of the coronavirus.