Yes, Thomas Rhett! We would love to build a snowman.
The country singer was joined by her 4-year-old daughters. Willa gray and 2 years old Ada James, how he acted on ABC Disney family singalong. Thomas chose a song that is clearly a favorite at his family's home: "Do you want to build a snowman?" of Frozen.
Accompanied by a snow bucket, the sister duo dressed up as Elsa and Anna for the positively adorable live performance, which was just one of dozens performing at tonight's show.
The only Beyoncé He kicked off the virtual concert with a surprise performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star," and gave special thanks to first responders who fought the spread of the coronavirus.
"I would like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We appreciate you very much," Bey shared in a clip.
West Coast fans can tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see the magic for themselves!
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
