Third movie Best so far – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Lionsgate

What started as a genre action movie on a budget of $ 20 million in 2014 has grown into a nearly $ 600 million franchise worldwide for Lionsgate, and a return for Keanu Reeves. Compared to the superhero surf, this is a simple story of an assassin emerging from retirement to avenge his slain cub. After the first one was cleaned up in ancillary services, the global box office jumped from $ 86M to $ 171.5M. The third photo, Parabellum, co-starring Reeves " Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne and Halle Berry. The result was the franchise's best opening weekend with $ 56.8M, as well as franchise highs with a national total of $ 171M and a world final of $ 326.7M – a 90% increase over John Wick: Chapter 2. Lionsgate moved the franchise opening date from mid-February in Part 2 to May 17 this time. Staying away from any Disney event movies on the summer calendar was key; the photo came three weeks after Marvel Avengers Endgame and a week before Aladdin. With 90% of Rotten Tomatoes certified fresh produce, John Wick 3 It was the best reviewed feature of the series with Chad Stahelski as director, and it received an A- CinemaScore for a large male demographic at 63%.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Even though Lionsgate sold $ 45 million of the image in overseas sales, which contributes to John Wick 3With total global revenue of $ 258 million, they will reap more of the profits here compared to Knives out due to the fact that he had to split the cash surplus 50-50 in that with Media Rights Capital. A solid share of global home entertainment is calculated here at $ 70 million. Liongate reported that the threequel had sold more than 3 million units in packaged media, electronic sales and VOD in its first month, making it the distributor's highest grossing home entertainment title in five years, since 2014 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1. John Wick 3 even overcome John Wick 2 in its first three days of launching electronic sales. The $ 12 million stakes are a mix of backend and bonuses for Stahelski and Reeves. That's part of the total costs of $ 169M, resulting in a profit of $ 89M per John Wick 3. Lionsgate is plotting a fourth photo for a launch set as of May 21, 2021.