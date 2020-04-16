Thibaut Courtois joins Charles Leclerc, F1 stars for the upcoming virtual GP

Courtois, Leclerc and Norris have already confirmed for the Virtual GP on Sunday at the Shanghai circuit; Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on Sky Sports F1







Thibaut Courtois has been confirmed as the last sports star to take on Formula 1 drivers in a virtual GP, with the Real Madrid goalkeeper ready to line up alongside Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris for Sunday's race.

The Virtual F1 Esports Championship moves to China for an online race around the Shanghai Circuit this weekend, live in Sky Sports F1, after a second action packed event & # 39; en & # 39; Australia, won by Ferrari driver Leclerc.

Leclerc, along with the five other F1 2020 grid members who joined him for that race, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, will be back in action on Sunday night.

F1 says a "host of other exciting names,quot; will be revealed in the run-up to the race, but Courtois, the Belgian international and former Chelsea No. 1, is already a notable addition to a star-studded grid.

Courtois will partner with Alex Albon at Red Bull, replacing Max Verstappen and replacing cricketer Ben Stokes, who competed in the series in the 2019 F1 game the last time.

"I am very happy to compete this Sunday in the Virtual GP alongside Alex Albon for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and to be part of the Red Bull Esports family," said Courtois, who has already been an enthusiastic racer in other games. online. events.

"They have shared some tips with me and helped me train in the past few weeks, so now I am looking forward to the race."

"I love the game, I've already met Alex a few times on the track and competing against other F1 drivers is quite impressive. Practice in recent weeks has always seen me in the middle of the grid, so I hope to get there in points! "

Coverage of the Chinese Virtual GP will begin at 6 p.m., two hours earlier than the previous two races, and you can watch it live on Sky Sports F1 as well as on our YouTube channel.

A brief qualifying session will be followed by a 28-lap race, as F1 runs a virtual series in the absence of actual track races.

Drivers confirmed for the Virtual GP on Sunday so far

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Red Bull

Thibaut Courtois, Red Bull

Lando Norris, McLaren

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams