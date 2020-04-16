There is no respite from the Yemen war a week after the Saudi ceasefire was announced

Despite some optimism for new talks, antagonists in Yemen's five-year war have basically ignored a Saudi Arabia-led unilateral ceasefire announced a week ago, United Nations officials said Thursday, warning that money from Relief for Yemen is running out just as the coronavirus has invaded.

"Yemen cannot face two fronts at the same time: a war and a pandemic," Martin Griffiths, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen, told the Security Council at a videoconference conference shown on the United Nations website.

Mark Lowcock, the United Nations humanitarian aid coordinator, told the Council that 31 of its 41 programs that help Yemen's 30 million people may have to close in a few weeks for lack of money.

Officials spoke a week after a Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015 announced that it would halt military attacks for two weeks. The Saudis said they hoped the pause would lead to a truce, peace talks and an opportunity to prevent the coronavirus from overwhelming Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world.