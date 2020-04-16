There is no respite from the Yemen war a week after the Saudi ceasefire was announced

Despite some optimism for new talks, antagonists in Yemen's five-year war have basically ignored a Saudi Arabia-led unilateral ceasefire announced a week ago, United Nations officials said Thursday, warning that money from Relief for Yemen is running out just as the coronavirus has invaded.
"Yemen cannot face two fronts at the same time: a war and a pandemic," Martin Griffiths, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen, told the Security Council at a videoconference conference shown on the United Nations website.
Mark Lowcock, the United Nations humanitarian aid coordinator, told the Council that 31 of its 41 programs that help Yemen's 30 million people may have to close in a few weeks for lack of money.
Officials spoke a week after a Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015 announced that it would halt military attacks for two weeks. The Saudis said they hoped the pause would lead to a truce, peace talks and an opportunity to prevent the coronavirus from overwhelming Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world.
Political analysts said the Saudis saw the pandemic as an opportunity to start coming out of a stagnant war that has become a quagmire and a public relations nightmare for them. But the Houthis, backed by Saudi Arabia's regional rival Iran, have shown little intention to stop fighting, despite putting forward their own proposals to stop the war.
Mr. Griffiths told the Security Council that he discussed with each party the formulation of agreements on what would be the first national ceasefire, new humanitarian measures and an "urgent resumption of the political process,quot; to end the conflict. "We hope that they will formally agree and adopt these agreements in the immediate future," he said.
However, both he and Mr. Lowcock said that many areas of the country were still convulsed by the attacks, just days after Yemen reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Lowcock painted a terrible picture of Yemen, where the health system basically collapsed, most people face starvation or hunger, and diseases like cholera and diphtheria have periodically flourished as a direct result of the war. He said infectious disease experts had warned that the Covid-19 foothold in Yemen "could spread faster, more widely and with more lethal consequences than in many other countries."
Furthermore, Lowcock said, Yemen's international contributions and humanitarian aid pledges this year amount to less than a third of the total $ 2.6 billion at this time last year.
Lowcock also said that the collapse in world oil prices, a major source of revenue for the Yemeni government, threatened to devalue Yemen's currency, the rial, severely and that remittances from expatriate Yemenis could drop by as much as 70 per hundred in the coming months. Yemenis abroad send more than $ 3 billion to their homes each year to help their families.
"This places us in unknown territory," he said.