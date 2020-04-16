"There is no more water,quot;: climate change on a dry island

Comoros – Hundreds of women in vivid dresses flock to the river banks each week to scrub through the bundles of clothing. Some of them travel hours from small towns to access a critical but increasingly endangered resource here on the island of Anjouan: water.

The island, part of the Nation of the Comoros off the coast of East Africa, receives more annual rainfall than most of Europe. But a combination of deforestation and climate change has caused at least half of its permanent rivers to stop flowing in the dry season.

Since the 1950s, the island has been clearing forests to make way for farmland and in the process disrupted a delicate ecosystem. With so many trees and plants cut down, the water they would normally collect and feed on land and rivers is disappearing. Families in parts of the island are now struggling to meet their domestic needs, and farmers find it increasingly difficult to irrigate their fields.

"We have lost 40 permanent rivers in the past 50 years," said Mohamed Misbahou, technical director of Dahari, a non-profit organization focused on reforestation of land in some of the most affected areas of the island. "In some parts of the country, there is now a big problem getting water."