"There is no more water,quot;: climate change on a dry island

Comoros – Hundreds of women in vivid dresses flock to the river banks each week to scrub through the bundles of clothing. Some of them travel hours from small towns to access a critical but increasingly endangered resource here on the island of Anjouan: water.
The island, part of the Nation of the Comoros off the coast of East Africa, receives more annual rainfall than most of Europe. But a combination of deforestation and climate change has caused at least half of its permanent rivers to stop flowing in the dry season.
Since the 1950s, the island has been clearing forests to make way for farmland and in the process disrupted a delicate ecosystem. With so many trees and plants cut down, the water they would normally collect and feed on land and rivers is disappearing. Families in parts of the island are now struggling to meet their domestic needs, and farmers find it increasingly difficult to irrigate their fields.
"We have lost 40 permanent rivers in the past 50 years," said Mohamed Misbahou, technical director of Dahari, a non-profit organization focused on reforestation of land in some of the most affected areas of the island. "In some parts of the country, there is now a big problem getting water."
Anjouan's dry rivers are part of a network of environmental problems on the island and a powerful example of how developing nations with more mouths to feed are struggling with climate change, deforestation, and population growth. Experts warn that the challenges he faces now are likely to escalate in other parts of the developing world in the coming years.
"We are dealing with rising temperatures over time, so we know that different crops will respond differently, as well as more extreme weather events, and that makes it more difficult for farmers," said Alex Forbes, job manager of the United Nations Environment Program. on adaptation to climate change. "It is recognized that we need to collectively improve land management to maintain livelihoods and production."
With declining crop yields and farms divided into smaller and smaller parcels with each generation, tens of thousands of people have left their villages in the Comoros to look for work elsewhere. Anjouan, in particular, has become an important starting point for immigrants in the archipelago trying to reach the nearby territory of the French island of Mayotte.
The Comoros population has more than doubled since 1980, to just under a million people, putting pressure on its forests. After gaining independence from France in 1975, the country experienced one of the fastest deforestation rates in the world.
Large tracts of "cloud forests,quot; were lost, filled with lichens, mosses, and trees designed to act as sponges, absorbing thick condensation in the air and throwing it onto the forest floor, where the water found its way to the rivers.
"Anjouan is a small island," said Arnaud Charmoille, author of a 2012 study on the disappearance of the island's waterways. "There is a lot of rain. But if you cut even a small amount of cloud forest, it will have a serious impact."
In less than two decades, between 1995 and 2014, nearly 80 percent of the country's remaining forest cover was cut, disrupting waterways and leaving the once fertile soil exposed to erosion and leaching of vital nutrients.
Crops have declined markedly, say farmers and agricultural charities, a major problem in a place where more than three-quarters of the population is involved in agriculture. As a result, farmers have turned to increasing amounts of chemical fertilizers.
"There has been a big reduction in agricultural production, and that leads to food insecurity," said Ahmed Ali Gamao, a contractor with the Comorian Ministry of the Environment, which oversees a United Nations-funded project to restore forest cover. and help farmers.
The project has helped improve rainwater harvesting and has planted more than a million trees in the past four years, focusing on species capable of withstanding climate change.
"There are certain species that we used to grow that we can no longer grow in our fields," Gamao said. “The agricultural seasons are changing a lot. In some places it is raining all the time, and in other places it is always dry. "
In the village of Adda-Doueni, Sumaila Youssouf Abdullah, a 45-year-old farmer, was packing the soil in small plastic seedling bags as part of a reforestation effort led by Dahari.
"When I was young, there was a river down there, and another over there, and another beyond that point there," he said.
Restoring forests is challenging, and cloud forest can be particularly difficult.
"It is almost impossible to replace it," said Aida Cuní Sánchez, a cloud forest specialist at York University in England. "You need to save them before they leave."
Dr. Cuní Sánchez has been conducting research in northern Kenya, where she says the loss of cloud forest is having a similar impact on rivers and streams. A The 2019 report by an intergovernmental group of experts predicts that global crop yields could drop as much as 10 percent by 2050 as a result of land degradation and climate change.
The United Nations estimates that only 13 percent of the population in the Comoros now has access to the quality of the water they need.
In the small farming village of Mnadzishumwé, which is located amid banana and clove forests at the southern tip of Anjouan, the water was plentiful. But these days, just getting enough for home use is a struggle.
A village water committee has been created to manage what little remains and a rationing system has been introduced: community taps are only opened once every two to three days, depending on the season.
"Usually we can get two 20-liter drums for two to three days," said Sandia Halifa, a 45-year-old clove producer with four children. "It is not enough. We need to wash ourselves, we need to cook, we need to wash our clothes."
In comparison, the average American household uses more than 1,000 liters of water per day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Water shortages in some parts of the island are exacerbated by an outdated distribution system that, if repaired, could ease some of the pressure. But as the population grows and the weather continues to heat up, that would only go so far.
Growing up, Ms. Halifa remembers washing clothes in a river in the neighboring town. For much of the year, that river no longer exists, so every Sunday it joins the flow of women from rural villages traveling to the Jomani River to wash their clothes. The Jomani is one of the few rivers on the island that still flow throughout the year.
Ms. Halifa says the trip costs her 1,000 Comorian francs (about $ 2.20) each way, a significant expense in a country with a G.N.P. per annual capital. less than $ 1,400. For daily use, the family has turned to buying water from entrepreneurs who started driving from village to village selling supplies.
"They know we are desperate," said Sumailan Mshinda, an old man from the village in Mnadzishumwé. "They sell us 20 liters for 250 Comorian francs," or about 55 cents.
In nearby Adda-Doueni, Mr. Abdullah recalled agriculture in times past. "There was no difference between the dry season and the rainy season," he said. "They were big rivers, and there was always a lot of water."
Now, he added, "when the rainy season ends, there is no more water."
This story was produced in collaboration with The Pulitzer Center.