The zoo can feed animals with animals as the funds dry out in a pandemic

BERLIN – The polar bear would be the last to leave.
So says a zoo in northern Germany, which has drawn up a surprising contingency plan if the financial strain caused by the government-ordered shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak was not soon alleviated:
Kill some animals in the zoo and feed others.
The zoo director Tierpark Neumünster, an hour's drive north of Hamburg, told the German news agency DPA that such measures would be carried out only as a last resort.
"Yes, and this is really the worst, the worst of all, if I no longer have money to buy food, or if it happens that my food supplier is no longer able to deliver due to new restrictions, then I would kill animals to feed other animals." said the director, Verena Kaspari, quoted.
There was no information available on which animals would be slaughtered first and which would be saved under the plan. Ms. Kaspari could not immediately be reached for comment. But the zoo, which has about 700 animals on more than 24 hectares, confirmed its comments on Wednesday.
He also said that a prized polar bear named Vitus, called the largest polar bear in Germany and nearly 12 feet tall, would be saved until it was the last animal to stand.
The zoo's drastic proposal seemed to be an attempt not only to draw attention to its dire financial situation, but also to devise a plan to maintain some of its precious attractions during a pandemic not seen in modern memory. Some zoos are known to slaughter healthy animals to avoid inbreeding, and nature reserves occasionally have an open hunting season for fine herds.
But Tierpark Neumünster's proposal in peacetime is unheard of, says Jan Bauer, who runs a similarly sized zoo, Tierpark Dessau, 180 miles southeast of Neumünster.
"Of course, it is for everyone to decide for themselves," Bauer said in a phone interview on Wednesday. "But if we didn't have food, animal sponsors and locals would certainly donate something."
Mr. Bauer, who also runs the German Zoo Society, admitted that as part of his budget comes from the city of Dessau, he has less to worry about costs, even without paying visitors. Your zoo also doesn't have penguins or polar bears, which are expensive to maintain.
Neumünster Zoo's plan was revealed as Germany's strategy to stop the outbreak has caught global attention. Despite having more than 130,000 coronavirus cases, Germany has a low mortality rate. Unlike the United States and other European countries struggling to find hospital space and personal protective equipment for front-line medical personnel, it also has a relatively high number of intensive care beds and ventilators available.
Kaspari explained to the news agency that the zoo, which before closing attracted some 150,000 visitors a year, was dependent on paying customers to stay open. But that revenue stream dried up when it had to close on March 15 due to the national shutdown.
German state governments have been praised for Quick delivery of financial aid to small and medium-sized businesses to weather the shutdown. But the zoo appears to have been struggling to access rescue funds.
"We are not obtaining funds from the city, and all the state funds that we have requested so far have not come," said Kaspari.
Tierpark Neumünster is one of the 600 to 800 zoos and animal parks in Germany. Volker Homes, the director of the Zoological Gardens Association, declined to comment on the situation at Neumünster, one of its 71 members, but acknowledged that the financial situation of zoos was of the highest priority since the closure, as were the necessary measures. to reopen them gradually.
On Wednesday, the German government announced plans for a partial reopening of public life. When and under what conditions the nation's zoos and animal parks would be allowed to open their doors, it was unclear. Last week, a district mayor called Tierpark Berlin, one of the two largest zoos in the German capital, to reopen to a limited number of visitors.
While acknowledging the plight of zoos facing the shutdown, Lea Schmitz, a spokeswoman for Deutscher Tierschutzbund, a German animal welfare association, rejected the notion that zoos in the country were about to have hungry animals.
"Zoos have responsibility for their animals, even in times of crisis," Schmitz said by phone. "Instead of evoking scenes of terror, the Neumünster Zoo should do everything possible to get its animals through this crisis with its own financial reserves, if available, government aid or other public funds."
Despite the mind-blowing plan, the Neumünster Zoo is not alone in shaking the public's sensibility with proposals to slaughter healthy animals. In 2015, a zoo in Odense, Denmark, the third largest city in the country, he killed a lioness after searching in vain to find another home for her. He publicly dissected the carcass of the 9-month-old animal in front of an audience, including children.
Another Danish zoo in Copenhagen sparked worldwide outrage when it killed a 2-year-old giraffe named Marius, apparently to reduce the risk of inbreeding, before dissecting it and feeding it with lions.