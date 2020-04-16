The zoo can feed animals with animals as the funds dry out in a pandemic

BERLIN – The polar bear would be the last to leave.

So says a zoo in northern Germany, which has drawn up a surprising contingency plan if the financial strain caused by the government-ordered shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak was not soon alleviated:

Kill some animals in the zoo and feed others.

The zoo director Tierpark Neumünster, an hour's drive north of Hamburg, told the German news agency DPA that such measures would be carried out only as a last resort.

"Yes, and this is really the worst, the worst of all, if I no longer have money to buy food, or if it happens that my food supplier is no longer able to deliver due to new restrictions, then I would kill animals to feed other animals." said the director, Verena Kaspari, quoted.

There was no information available on which animals would be slaughtered first and which would be saved under the plan. Ms. Kaspari could not immediately be reached for comment. But the zoo, which has about 700 animals on more than 24 hectares, confirmed its comments on Wednesday.

He also said that a prized polar bear named Vitus, called the largest polar bear in Germany and nearly 12 feet tall, would be saved until it was the last animal to stand.