The World Health Organization warns that drinking alcohol can increase the chances of contracting the coronavirus

Phew! Roommates, as we continue to navigate this quarantine, the World Health Organization (WHO) is adding another recommendation to its growing list of ways to help prevent coronavirus, and let's say for the crowd over 21 years old, you are not here I will not like it!

According to CNBC, the WHO suggests that drinking alcohol may increase the risk of contracting the coronavirus, and recommends that government officials around the world help limit access to alcohol during closure.

I know you are upset already reading this far, but there is more. The World Health Organization also duplicated its message with a myth buster, for anyone who believes that drinking an excessive amount of alcohol can "kill,quot; the virus. Not only does it not kill the coronavirus, it could lead to serious health problems. "Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Despite the news, Americans are having an opposite reaction. Americans are apparently stocking up on liquor. According to Nielsen, US liquor stores and supermarkets. USA They increased 22% during the week of March 28 this year compared to last year.

We've been watching everyone show up in the crib, but now is probably a good time to echo, if you're going to drink in the crib (21 and over, of course), also make sure of the social distance and just go outside if it's necessary. Although we do not always agree with the World Health Organization, your information depends on data and facts. So if you're going to have drunk roommates, you may need to start thinking about cutting down on liquor.

We continue to wish everyone a safe quarantine! Stay here for all your COVID-19 details!

