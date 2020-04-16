The US Open USA Still open, playable without spectators, but highly unlikely

As sporting events continue to be postponed, paused, or even canceled, the US Open. USA 2020 is slated to begin on August 31.

In a call to reporters on Thursday, USTA chief executive Mike Dowse said a formal decision will not be made until June regarding the North American Grand Slam.

"In a sense, we are very fortunate to be the fourth Grand Slam to arrive, so time is on our side right now," Dowse said. "Obviously, our ambition is to organize the tournament. It is the engine that drives our organization, our governing body.

"Having said that, that will not be the driving factor. The driving factor will be the health and well-being of the players, the fans and our staff. For that, we simply do not have enough information to be able to run the tournament safely."

MORE: Bianca Andreescu was "ready to play … when it all started,quot;

The USTA, which oversees both tennis in the United States and the tournament, has a medical advisory group consisting of five to six doctors whom it consults on the viability and safety of the game. Dowse noted that while all options are on the table, he would rather watch the Flushing, Queens event, which is held safely with fans.

"To be honest and open, I think it is very unlikely," he said of the idea of ​​no viewers present. "That is not really in the spirit of celebrating tennis.

"If the medical experts come back and say there is a foolproof way to organize a very safe tournament here, unfortunately it has to be fanless, we can reconsider and see it right now."

Dowse added: "Right now I would say it is a highly unlikely scenario."

Currently, the USTA's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which serves as the venue for the US Open. In the USA, it is being used to help New York City combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The 12 covered courts were transformed into a 350-bed facility, while Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second-largest court after Arthur Ashe Stadium, serves as a food distribution site.

MORE: Nadal would enjoy the return of the ATP Tour behind closed doors

New York City has been an access point for COVID-19, which could affect the tournament in time, if it does. The WTA has already canceled the women's Rogers Cup, typically the last hard court tournament before the Open, which was scheduled to take place in Montreal in early August; The men's tournament is still scheduled for Toronto.

Organizers have already canceled Wimbledon, while Roland Garros announced in March that the French Open would move from September 20 to October 20. 4)

Last season, the US Open. USA It was the scene of Bianca Andreescu's impressive run to the women's title, the first title for a Canadian singles player in any Grand Slam, and Rafael Nadal's fourth open title.