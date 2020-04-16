The United States sends funds to nations in need to fight the virus, but perhaps not for masks

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is considering new rules that would limit the way US humanitarian aid is used to buy masks, plastic gloves, and other protective medical equipment to fight the coronavirus in some of the world's neediest nations.

Instead, the administration is working to secure those supplies for Americans first as the pandemic spreads worldwide.

The internal debate is the latest example of a global race for limited medical teams that places poor, unstable or poorly-functioning countries at a deadly disadvantage.

Officials have already told some nonprofit aid groups that they cannot use money from the United States Agency for International Development to buy personal protective equipment for nations in need, while American health providers face decreasing supplies.