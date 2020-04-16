The United States sends funds to nations in need to fight the virus, but perhaps not for masks

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is considering new rules that would limit the way US humanitarian aid is used to buy masks, plastic gloves, and other protective medical equipment to fight the coronavirus in some of the world's neediest nations.
Instead, the administration is working to secure those supplies for Americans first as the pandemic spreads worldwide.
The internal debate is the latest example of a global race for limited medical teams that places poor, unstable or poorly-functioning countries at a deadly disadvantage.
Officials have already told some nonprofit aid groups that they cannot use money from the United States Agency for International Development to buy personal protective equipment for nations in need, while American health providers face decreasing supplies.
A draft presidential memorandum, described to The New York Times on Thursday, would allow funds to be used to purchase only protective gear that was produced in countries where it was needed.
The issue is still up for debate, authorities said, and could be expanded to prohibit the government from paying to provide equipment to foreign medical systems when needed in the United States.
"Where there is a critical deficit in the United States, obviously we cannot afford donations of materials that we cannot actually obtain," Jim Richardson, director of State Department foreign assistance resources, he told reporters on March 26.
Four international aid officials said aid workers in vulnerable communities had been informally briefed on the change in funds before the official White House decision. Aid workers spoke on condition of anonymity for fear that the Trump administration would withhold funds for its humanitarian organizations if they publicly criticized the policy.
Michael Klosson, vice president of public policy and humanitarian response at Save the Children, said he had heard of the new U.S.A.I.D. orientation but did not know if it would become politics.
"We want to make sure that frontline health workers, wherever they are, are protected," said Mr. Klosson, whose organization receives funding from the United States aid agency and the State Department.
"We have seen what happened in developed countries, where highly advanced health systems and social safety nets have been overwhelmed," he added. "Imagine the challenges as these kinds of things are multiplying in sub-Saharan Africa and in places like that, with countries with much weaker health systems and much weaker social safety nets."
The US Aid Agency USA He has shipped over 150,000 N95 masks and thousands of scrubs, coveralls, and masks to Oregon healthcare workers from their warehouse in Dubai, UAE. Andrew Phelps, Oregon's director of emergency management, said last week that "it will make a big difference in Oregon's ability to fight this outbreak."
In March, the aid agency dispatched personal protective equipment from its own reserves to nations in need.
That changed after a meeting at the end of the month. Officials gathered across the government were shocked to hear those shipments continue and told the agency to stop, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
A representative of the aid agency who attended the meeting requested a memorandum to formalize the freeze on the shipment, the senior administration official said. In a few weeks, and in light of the projected shortage in the National Strategic Reserve for medical supplies, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Law to ban the export of face masks to other countries.
The aid agency and the State Department have provided about $ 508 million to the United Nations and non-profit humanitarian aid organizations to help tackle the virus in 104 needy nations and the Palestinian territories. In announcing the funding on April 8, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo He described it as an example of "the unmatched generosity of the American people."
"The United States is the undisputed leader in the provision of humanitarian and health aid worldwide," said Pompeo.
That money has largely paid for messaging campaigns to educate people on how to protect themselves from the virus, provide water and sanitation services like handwashing stations, and offer health services to refugees, migrants and other homeless people. Some of the funds have been spent on what The agency's fact sheet released Thursday, described as "infection prevention and control."
The agency did not respond to questions about whether that included personal protective equipment, although the fact sheet said the funding could be used for "health products that are not necessary for the US internal response." In Italy and Eswatini, also known as Swaziland. Masks and other equipment are not listed in the document.
The fact sheet also failed to mention millions of dollars in aid previously designated for the World Health Organization. On Tuesday, Trump announced that the United States would stop funding for the W.H.O., which he blamed for mismanaging the global response to the coronavirus.
Representatives from the aid agency and the State Department's office of external assistance resources declined to comment when asked about the funding and whether it could be used to buy personal protective equipment.
It is unclear whether the funding limits, if enacted, would be raised once the domestic demand for protective medical equipment decreases in the United States.
J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Center for Global Health Policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the guidelines were not surprising given that the United States and other major donor countries facing the virus "have turned inward and are adopting very narrow, nationalist policies. "
But if the limits remain, he said, the risk increases that "low-income countries will be left in a catastrophic condition, boarded up without hope that there will not be much containment or recovery."
"They are at risk of missing a generation of development progress," said Mr. Morrison, who had also heard of the proposed guidance from an African-based colleague. “They are at risk of having massive setbacks, demographically, in terms of health status. There is a lot at risk. "
Mr. Klosson of Save the Children said that many aid groups, including his own, received donations from other governments and private taxpayers that could be used to purchase equipment for health workers in needy communities. The organization works abroad and in rural areas of the United States.
"We want to make sure that front-line health workers in the United States are also protected, it's not a thing or a thing," he said.
Zolan Kanno-Youngs contributed reporting.