The track & # 39; Neni Leakes & # 39; Hunni & # 39; is available on all streaming platforms and his fans say they will buy it with his Trump check!

NeNe Leakes announced to fans that her new song called "Hunni,quot; is now available on all streaming platforms. NeNe also released a challenge that involves people dancing on her song, and has been posting all kinds of people showing off their best dance moves on this cool song.

Anyway, check out the latest NeNe message he had for fans on his social media account.

‘Hello, guess what! Come get this "HUNNI,quot; now available on all streaming platforms. Link is in my biography. Let the dances continue. We are giving away a cash prize of 500 to 2 of our favorite dances. Use hashtags #getthishunni #hunnichallenge or Send to (protected email) ISSA BOP BABESSS, "NeNe wrote in his post.

A follower exclaimed, "Yes, yes,quot; is so good that I need this in my Corona life, "and someone else said," Oh, wow! I love this!! Congratulations ".

A fan posted this message: "Baby, I'm drinking pink in the afternoon and blasting, come and get this speaker out of my speakers in London, this quarantine life,quot; I love the song. "

Someone else said, "I can't wait until I get to iTunes." I've been checking all day. #ItsaBop In the meantime, I'll add it to my YouTube playlist. "

Another follower posted this message and praised NeNe: ‘Yes, the queen has arrived and the whole spotlight is on her. I can't wait to get this song tonight. "

Someone else said, "Yesss Nene, this song definitely needs to hit # 1, everyone should start streaming asap! .. .. #nene #neneleakes."

Another follower said to NeNe, "I buy it with my TRUMP CHECK!" Baby you are LEGEND !! I love you !! @neneleakes. "Many other commenters joked and agreed with Trump's comment.

Someone else also praised NeNe's song and said: Hola Hello Nene! I love your new song !!!! I can't wait to meet you once everything is back to normal. Take care of yourself and your husband! Hi Greg! 🙏🏽❤️ ’

NeNe received a lot of love after this announcement.

Other than this, NeNe had fans recently during a live video featuring Gregg Leakes, Erica Mena, and Safaree.



