The three best managers of Kris Boyd: the former striker reflects on the main influencers | Football news

Former Rangers and Scotland forward Kris Boyd opens up to working with Walter Smith and Jim Jefferies during his playing career and the qualities they possessed.

Sky Sports experts Kris Boyd and Andy Walker have been remembering inspiring managers during their respective gaming careers.

Boyd won the Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup, and Scottish League Cup titles each time as a player with the Rangers, while also being the top scorer in the top flight category in five different seasons.

Walker made more than 150 league appearances for Celtic in two spells, earning double with the Bhoys during the 1987/88 season, the club's centennial year.

The couple has reflected on their time in the game and has chosen managers who have contributed immensely to their development …

& # 39; Walter was the best to work & # 39;

Former Rangers boss Walter Smith watches from the Sky Sports studio at Ibrox

Andy Walker: "What is Kris a good manager to you, and who has stood out to you?"

Kris Boyd: "The most important thing for me is the management of men. I have worked with several coaches who are very good in the field, but maybe not so good in other things. If you have that style of man management and you can work and talk to the Players, I always think it will take you a little bit further. Those who relate to you will invariably work for you.

"There are very good coaches who can be challenged on things and asked questions that they are unsure about or don't have a men's management style. It can be very difficult."

"For me, Walter Smith was the best to work with. From the first moment you find him, the stature is there. I worked with him in Scotland, and I knew right away that there was a more relaxed feeling. The good thing for the players was that If he was relaxed, then we were relaxed. We won the Kirin Cup in the summer of 2006 and he helped us get into the Euro 2008 qualifying campaign.

Boyd celebrates the Rangers' goal in the 2008 Scottish League Cup final

"By the time I worked with Walter, he wasn't really one because he was in training camp. He left all that up for Ally McCoist and Ian Durrant. But what was clear was that when he really had to, like for Celtic games and Scottish games, that's when it came into play.

"He was able to communicate with the players and if you asked a question, he knew exactly what he was talking about. There are many good managers who can organize sessions but have not been able to deliver or give you the answers."

Walker: "When the Rangers dominated in the 1990s, Graeme Souness had great faith in Walter Smith.

"One of the best things Souness did as a manager was bring Smith in as a coach. Having done all that work with Jim McLean (as Dundee United assistant) and Alex Ferguson at the World Cup (with Scotland), he worked under Souness, who had just finished his playing career and was naive in the management game … everyone admired him in terms of his playing career.

"Walter Smith didn't have a golden career, but he certainly knew how to get the best out of the players."

Smith and his assistant Ally McCoist celebrate the final victory of the Rangers & # 39; League Cup in 2011

Boyd "I remember talking to Ally McCoist about Walter's sessions at Dundee United. When Walter arrived at Ibrox, he would do the same exercises, crossing for the forwards to cross the front post, but Ally was still scoring goals despite Walter not he saw The benefit of the same exercises of his time at Dundee United.

"Walter realized that it was him and not McCoist who had to change, because when he scores that number of goals, he cannot tell the scorers where to go. They will find that space. Walter was able to adapt as a manager to how his players they worked. "

Walker: "I think the biggest mistake the SFA made was when they were looking for a new manager and Walter Smith let almost everyone know that he was ready to return for his second stint with the national team. It was a huge mistake." "

& # 39; Jim had this art of talking to people & # 39;

Jim Jefferies allowed his eyes to assess players on the science of sports

Walker: "Who else did you enjoy working with?"

Boyd "Bobby Williamson gave me my debut at Kilmarnock, but I spent a large part of my time working with Jim Jefferies. Working with Jim was a good base for me. I had an old school, but it was the best way to get the job done, you had He had to respect everyone, and he had an amazing association with (assistant manager) Billy Brown.

"Billy would take a lot of training, but you knew who the manager was. Jim had the art of talking to people, and you would go through brick walls for him. He would have a way to bring out the best in the players." "

Walker: "Jim was always one to praise and I think players need to hear that, especially when you're younger. Was he the type of person who praised you a lot?"

Jefferies was also manager of Hearts but managed to get the best out of Boyd.

Boyd "Jim and Walter were two managers who weren't afraid to walk into the locker room after a game and make a complete mockery of him. In the press, they would come out and defend him and tell him he would come back stronger next week. That as a player, you would allow yourself Focus on performance in training to return to the next game without the added pressure of the press.

"They weren't holding a grudge. At Kilmarnock, at the beginning of Jim, I was at a crossroads. He was this tall, lanky forward. He had a little bit of rhythm when he was younger, but I needed to adapt my game." Other things had to come into my game, and a lot of what Jim worked on was based on the striker.

"He focused on making us a more physical target for our defenders and midfielders to attack. He worked hard on that and really helped me in the long term."

Walker: "Working for a team like Kilmarnock compared to the Rangers at the time, you don't have the money to spend to roam the market. You need to have an eye for a player or faith in those who come through a youth organization, and Jim had that …

Boyd says Jefferies was an "old school,quot; manager, but that's often for the best

Boyd "One hundred percent, him and Billy Brown. For me, when I was young, the base was incredible. Now I look back on my career, and Walter was an intimidating character, but I had already experienced all that with Jim as a child.

"They were both brilliant for me in terms of toughening up. It was exactly what we needed at the time at Kilmarnock, and I feel that the success the team has had is due to the changes made a long time ago." Now ago under Jim Jefferies.

"I remember when we first introduced a lot of sports science at Kilmarnock. It was a great thing at the time, with the use of heart rate monitors. There was a time when we finished training and we all have been in the red zone for a few I remember Jim telling the physio that, unless we were physically ill, there were still many levels to go!

"That was just Jim and Billy … that's the only thing about a good manager: your eyes tell you everything. That was something those two had and it was something Walter Smith had. Your eyes told you everything."

& # 39; Steve transformed the club overnight & # 39;

Steve Clarke convinced Boyd to play in the twilight of his career.

Walker: "And his last option has been with some of the great managers of the game during the first stage of his career …"

Boyd "I owe Alex McLeish a lot, but I only worked on the club scene with him for about six months, and the same applies to Gordon Strachan. But I have to go with Steve Clarke, because he transformed Kilmarnock overnight. It was probably a great gamble the moment you took it.

"He supported his ability and who he was as a person. You just have to look at what happened in such a short time … he did very well in West Brom and Reading, but then he was out of the game for awhile.

"He needed to find his way back and Kilmarnock was a match made in heaven. His family was a Kilmarnock fan, but for him to accomplish what he did in such a short time, it was incredible."

Clarke has become Scotland's head coach after success with Kilmarnock

"I will always remember the first day he came in and said the stadium would also be the training ground, as it was artificial. He told the players they could go if they didn't like it. The mindset changed completely." I had been part of a Kilmarnock team that had fought, and it was well documented by the time I was about to leave.

"But after I had done my coaching badges, I knew it would have been stupid to pass up the opportunity to work with Clarke. He told me to work with him, even though I knew my knee was finished. I remember calling him that night to tell him I wanted to work with him. I wanted to build the team around me to bring out the best in me.

"Suddenly, I went from being on the verge of retirement to going out on the field feeling like King Kong, ready to conquer the world again."

Listen to the entire podcast by clicking the link above for Andy Walker options …