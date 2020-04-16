The streaming service & # 39; Broadway On Demand & # 39; can be launched for concerts – Deadline

A new streaming service, Broadway on Demand, will launch in the United States next month.

The membership-based streaming service promises a content library, exclusive live streaming events, interactive platforms, and educational resources. His list of archived show recordings has not been announced.

It will launch with a series of live concerts to start, titled "30 Days of Opening Nights". The show will air from the Bourbon Hall in Hollywood and will be a fundraiser for artists, playwrights, songwriters, musicians and artists outside of work due to the pandemic. The event will be free and will observe social distancing protocols.

The new service will compete against the established BroadwayHD for theater viewers.

The Broadway on Demand menu promises over 100 archived shows from around the world and a library of video lessons from top theater instructors.

Founder Sean Cercone previously built the stock and amateur licensing firm Broadway Licensing.