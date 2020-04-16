The producers of & # 39; Mrs. Brown’s Boys & # 39; and & # 39; This Country & # 39; UK television and film firm launched – Deadline

British producers Stephen McCrumMrs. Brown's Boys) and Simon Mayhew-Archer (This country) UK film and television comedy team Camden Productions is being launched with the backing of British financier Great Point, we may reveal.

The duo most recently produced the hit BBC series Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper. This country, It registered over 52 million iPlayer requests, in addition to winning the 2018 BAFTA and RTS Awards for Best Situation Comedy.

Comedy Vet McCrum previously produced Brendan O’Carroll's BAFTA-winning comedy series Mrs. Brown's Boysand the Universal Pictures / BBC Films film adaptation of the same series that generated more than $ 30 million worldwide.

Great Point's support will combine financial investment and consulting. The deal was negotiated by DoveTale Media, which will also consult with Camden on possible international opportunities.

Simon Mayhew-Archer said: “What the hell am I supposed to write in a press release about the launch of a new production company during a global pandemic? Welcome ideas. Thank you. (What is my way of saying that Stephen and I are incredibly excited to start Camden and we are so grateful to Great Point for trusting us. We have already started working with some fantastic writers and interpreters and we are eager to cheer them on. Living Rooms , the hearts and mobile devices of the world connected to cell phones ".

Jim Reeve, Co-Founder of Great Point, commented: “Despite the great success of the production community in recent weeks, it is important that we continue to look to the future and invest now to help ensure the continued success of UK creativity. . Post Covid-19 industries. The Camden team has an impressive reputation for creating content that captures the attention of the public. Our support right now will help grow Camden's next stage, which means we'll see more of his fantastic work on screen in the future. "

The investment is the eighth of the Great Point EIS Ventures Fund.