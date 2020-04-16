The physical distance in theaters must continue – Deadline

The White House released a series of guidelines to the governors on the "reopening" of the country, with recommendations that theaters and other great places can reopen, but only with continued adherence to physical distancing.

The guidelines describe a set of three phases to revive the economy, but only after states or regions meet a set of criteria that includes a downward trajectory of cases within a 14-day period or positive evidence as a percentage of total tests within that time frame. White House guidelines also say states have the ability to establish "safe and efficient detection and testing sites."

Even then, President Donald Trump reportedly made clear in a phone call with the governors on Thursday that it was up to them to determine what to do. That's a reversal of Trump's insistence earlier this week that he had the authority to order openings, as he has been trying to lift the guidelines on May 1.

Related story Golf Aims to Lead Professional Sports Comeback With PGA Tour Event in June on CBS

"The president has given up authority to close and tell states when to open," Governor John Carney (D-DL) said on CNN.

If a state meets the criteria and decides to embark on the first phase, the plan says that theaters and other large venues can reopen but with strict physical distance. Schools would remain closed and visits to hospitals and facilities for the elderly would be prohibited. Bars would remain closed and gyms could reopen if they also adhered to social distancing and sanitation protocols.

In this first phase, employers are encouraged to continue working on domestic policies and gradually return to the workplace. Older people and people with pre-existing conditions have yet to shelter in place, while others still have to practice social distancing in public areas.

The guidelines are relaxed in later phases. Movie theaters could operate under moderate physical distance in phase two and limited protocols in phase three.

The recommendations do not detail a time frame, but make clear that a return to "normal" life will not happen at any time in the immediate future.