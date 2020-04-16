The PGA Tour confirms the return of June for the golf tournament, but without spectators | Golf News

Charles Schwab Challenge will begin the resumption of the PGA Tour competition, but only if it is safe to do so







The PGA Tour has announced plans for the golf tournament to return in June, with the season's first four restart events played behind closed doors.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas has been confirmed as the first comeback tournament, scheduled to take place June 11-14.

The Memorial, played in mid-June, has now been moved to July 16-19, which is the week it originally held the 149th Open until it was canceled for this year by R,amp;A last week.

Kevin Na is ready to defend his title from the Charles Schwab Challenge in June

The WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational will now continue four weeks later than scheduled in the last week of July, with players heading to TPC Harding Park in San Francisco for the first race of the year – the PGA Championship.

The remaining schedule will then be followed, as announced last week, probably behind closed doors, although the 2020/21 season will start just three days after the Tour Championship ends in September.

But PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan insisted that tournaments would go ahead only if public health authorities authorized it.

"The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community remains our # 1 priority, and our hope is to play a responsible role in returning the world to enjoy the things we love," he said. Monahan in a statement.

PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan insisted that health and safety remain the number 1 priority

Today's announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look to the future, but as we have repeatedly emphasized, we will resume competition only when, working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities, it is deemed safe to do so under the guide of the main public health authorities ".

The RBC Heritage, which was postponed from April, has been reset to scheduling for mid-June in the week that should have been for the US Open, but the RBC Canadian Open and The Barbasol Championship, slated for June and July, respectively. have been canceled for this year.

The Tour also confirmed that the fields for the Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Heritage and Memorial Tournament have been increased to 144 players to "provide additional playing opportunities for PGA Tour members."

The statement added that all four tournaments on the modified schedule would not be open to viewers.

Jack Nicklaus will now host the Memorial in mid-July

"At this time, the Tour plans to resume play with the first four events closed to the general public, but will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market.

As such, the Tour will continually review the available protocols related to COVID-19 that could be implemented at PGA Tour events to ensure the health and well-being of everyone involved. "

Organizers of the Safeway Open confirmed that their tournament will begin the 2020/21 season on September 10, just three days after the Tour Championship concludes a 36-event 2019/20 campaign in Atlanta.

The Safeway Open presented by Chevron will now take place from September 10 to 13, 2020 as part of the new @PGATOUR schedule!

⁰

Join us for 4 days of PGA TOUR golf and 3 nights of live music in the heart of the wine region

PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder said: "This part of our 2020-21 calendar is possible only because of the many partners who have worked tirelessly to grow their events and impact the lives of those in need in their respective communities, and our players, who have embraced the expanded fall schedule in recent years.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the leadership of the Safeway Open, Houston Open, and Mayakoba Golf Classic, which will conclude our annual calendar in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, for its flexibility, which enabled the US Open and the Masters Tournament to be played in the fall.

"The adaptations will help the global golf community maximize the 2020 calendar, which will be incredibly impactful for our fans and will put us in a strong position for 2021."