



Hearts are currently the bottom of the Scottish Premier League

The owner of the hearts, Ann Budge, says she is "disappointed and bitterly disappointed,quot; by the result of the vote on the resolution to end the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two seasons and intends to fight she.

The Dundee Champions Club ended the deciding vote on the plan, after their original electronic vote did not reach the SPFL, and having originally intended to vote against, they voted in favor, meaning that the written resolution of the directors has passed.

The SPFL will launch a task force to consider expanding the Premier League for the 2020/21 season. The current campaign sees Hearts at the bottom of the table.

In a statement, Budge said: "Yesterday afternoon's announcement that Dundee FC has re-cast its vote, in support of the SPFL's written resolution of April 8, leaves me disappointed and bitterly disappointed."

"Believe me when I say I know that you, our fans, will be equally disappointed and even angry. As I said earlier, I think the whole process has been incredibly mishandled and shows Scottish football in very low light."

"The reasons for Hearts and others to vote against this resolution have been well documented and, unfortunately, anyone who believes that this decision will draw a line on the whole issue is optimistic in my opinion.

Suffice it to say that I think the SPFL should have admitted that errors had been made in handling this resolution, withdrew it and asked the clubs to repeat it. The result may have been the same, but at least some of the criticism would have been been addressed.

"However, it is now of the utmost importance that we not give up on our efforts to correct this mistake. We will continue to fight for this."

"I have said from the beginning that it was imperative that we find a solution that ensures that no club is penalized for relegation in a situation where the leagues cannot be ended. The financial consequences are enormous."