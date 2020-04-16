The new Nintendo Switch could have two screens – BGR

Nintendo could be working on a dual-screen Switch 2 console, according to the code found in the latest firmware update.

Firmware 10.0.0 contains profiles for a new hardware model that would present a second screen.

It's unclear how a dual-screen switch would work, and there's no evidence to suggest Nintendo is planning an update anytime soon.

Microsoft and Sony are supposed to launch new consoles this year, assuming the new coronavirus pandemic doesn't delay the Xbox Series X and PS5. But there is no indication that Nintendo is looking to launch a more powerful Switch successor to take over the two new devices. The Japanese gaming giant released a slight update to the Switch last year along with a mobile-only version of the Switch, and rejected all reports that a more significant update was in the works. After all, the Switch has recently been sold, as health crises affected Nintendo's supply chain. Nintendo's extensive collection of games not available anywhere else is what makes the Switch so attractive, despite the fact that its hardware is no match for PS4 or Xbox One.

A new discovery in the latest Switch software update indicates that a Switch 2 could be in progress and that the new console could have two screens.

Analyzing the Switch 10.0.0 firmware, Mike Heskin unearthed information indicating that Nintendo has added "preliminary support,quot; for a new model of hardware. The code also includes "evidence of a kind of secondary visualization that is added exclusively in this model."

The rise in display real estate has been a priority for smartphone manufacturers in recent years. The phones got all kinds of full-screen display variations, and last year the first foldable and dual-screen phones were released. Microsoft wants to make dual-screen laptops, and is coming up with a special version of Windows 10 that runs on those form factors. That said, it's weird to imagine a variation of the Switch balancing two screens. What would such a device look like? How would you couple it?

Nintendo made two-screen handhelds before, but those were something else. You can't compare Nintendo 2DS and 3DS with Switch.

The Switch already has a second screen, and that's the big screen TV you can connect it to. Meanwhile, the Switch Lite can't connect to a TV, and that's the device that could use support for a larger screen. But how would you go about adding a secondary display to a portable device that's already bulky enough?

There's no word on when a Switch 2 will take place, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic, and the code seen in firmware 10.0.0 isn't enough to confirm that a dual-screen Switch is coming soon. Still, it is a development that we will certainly follow up on.

