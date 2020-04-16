The NBA spends more than $ 500K to prevent prospect Jalen Green from facing real competition

If you want to dig deep into the core of the new NBA deal with California high school prospect Jalen Green, the league will pay him half a million dollars not to play in League G because it might be too difficult for him.

Green will have no worries about learning the campus map, will not have to write English papers for first-year students, and will not have to worry about missing the high-pressure March Madness games. And you also don't have to worry about joining a team like the Erie Bayhawks or Maine Red Claws and facing jealousy from teammates who would earn roughly 1/14 of your salary.

ESPN reported Thursday that Green will enter a program where he will be coached and team up with other top prospects and professional players for exhibition games against G League teams, national teams from other countries, and teams from NBA world academies. Isaiah Todd, who retired from Michigan earlier this week to become a professional, is another who could join this program. Green is a 6-5 guard for Prolific Prep in California and is rated No. 3 prospect in the 2020 senior class by 247 Sports.

After years of pushing for the NBA age limit to be raised to 20 years and two years out of high school, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reversed the course a few years ago and now wants it to be lowered to 18 years with eligible players at the end of their final years. But the Players Association still doesn't agree, and agents are pushing to convince teens to avoid NCAA basketball for that year, they should wait to enter the draft and instead turn pro right away.

Some did it last year, but not here in the United States. Wing R.J. Hampton and point guard LaMelo Ball chose to play in Australia instead of NCAA basketball last season, prompting Silver to encourage the development of an alternative for American teens to join the NBL.

In October 2018, the NBA introduced a program for high school prospects that would have paid them $ 125,000 to compete in League G for a year, before they were eligible for the draft. The typical G League salary is closer to $ 35,000.

But there had been no takers. That six-figure offer was not as lucrative as what Australia was paying for. The prospect of playing in the G-League, which lacks glamor but suffers from a shortage of hungry and talented players who would eagerly use a poorly prepared teenager as the backdrop for their own resume tape, was not attractive.

G-League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim told ESPN that it was "contradictory,quot; for NBA scouts to travel down to explore those players.

"The NBA is the best development system in the world, and those players shouldn't have to go somewhere else to develop for a year," he said. "They should be in our development system."

This is interesting, because the NBA never seemed like a development system. It seemed like the highest level of competition in the world.

If the G League itself were an ideal development system, teenage players would not be afraid to enter. But that's what was evident in 2018, when Cincinnati forward Darius Bazley retired from Syracuse, announced he would be playing his post-high school year in League G, and then opted instead to do an internship at a company. in sportswear and then entering NBA 2019 Draft. He was selected with the 23rd pick last June and averaged 17 minutes in 53 games with the Thunder before the league suspended its season on March 11.

So instead, the league is inventing this alternative, which seems like a lot of gymnastics to accommodate some prospects and whose merit is completely unknown.

Eleven of the 15 players in the three All-NBA teams last year were the product of NCAA universities, including three who were "unique,quot; college boys. If the NBA thinks it's wise to compete with that success and it's worth trying $ 1 million or more, hey, it's your money.

"This trend has been coming. It will happen. And it's going to be more and more frequent, "Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said in a conference call Wednesday." We're going to have to deal with that.

"But you know what? This is my attitude: we will make the kids take their place. There are so many good players out there. If a man wants to go, go to the G-League or go to Europe instead of giving us a year, go. Go do your thing. We will fill up with children who want the opportunity and are good players. "