‘The Masked Singer’ tops Wednesday, ‘Chicago Fire’ hits high public – Deadline

Fox The masked singer He continues to take the throne on Wednesdays, despite dropping three-tenths in the adult demographic of 18-49 years last night with a singing special midway through the competition. The show topped the night with a rating of 1.7 and 6.66 million viewers.

It was followed by the end of season brick construction reality competition Lego masters (1.2, 3.97M), which held steady with last week's numbers. Fox won the overall night in the demo.

Among viewers, NBC was the mainstream network thanks to coronavirus-forced season finales from their Chicago trio. Chicago Fire (1.2, 9.33) ended his season reaching a record high in audience, while the season ends in Chicago Med (1.1, 9.22M) slipped a tenth in the demo and Chicago P.D. (1.1, 7.90M) remained stable compared to its previous episodes.

ABC saw the return of The goldbergs (0.8, 4.44M), American housewife (0.5, 2.52M) and Who wants to be a millionaire (0.6, 3.85), who had a hit on the demo, and then fell five-tenths after their debut last week. Meanwhile, Schooled (0.7, 3.35M) scored a tenth.

On CBS, Survivor (1.5, 8.04M) was stable and was followed by repetitions of Seal team and SMASH. Meanwhile, The CW Riverdale (0.2, 553,000) and the season finale of Nancy Drew (0.1, 489K) recorded minimum audience.