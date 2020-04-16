The malfunctioning of Serena Williams' Snow White wardrobe will make you lol

Serena Williams you definitely need to update your wardrobe.

On Thursday, the tennis pro dressed up as Snow White for a fun video inspired by a cooking tutorial on TikTok. Dressed in the character's signature dress, she demonstrated how to make a delicious delicacy and channeled the iconic Disney princess as she whistled as she worked.

"Hi, I'm back," said Serena from her kitchen, giving the camera her best impression of Snow White using a soft, singing voice. "I'm going to put this in the microwave for two minutes." As she continued her video, the chic mom addressed her wardrobe malfunction and said, "Speaking from the back, my dress doesn't fit … on the back," showing viewers her outfit unbuttoned and exposed while on the go. into the microwave.

Excited to share her masterpiece, she posted the video on Instagram and poked fun at her costume that didn't fit her legend well, writing, "Snow Back."