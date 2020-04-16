The malfunctioning of Serena Williams' Snow White wardrobe will make you lol

Serena Williams you definitely need to update your wardrobe.
On Thursday, the tennis pro dressed up as Snow White for a fun video inspired by a cooking tutorial on TikTok. Dressed in the character's signature dress, she demonstrated how to make a delicious delicacy and channeled the iconic Disney princess as she whistled as she worked.
"Hi, I'm back," said Serena from her kitchen, giving the camera her best impression of Snow White using a soft, singing voice. "I'm going to put this in the microwave for two minutes." As she continued her video, the chic mom addressed her wardrobe malfunction and said, "Speaking from the back, my dress doesn't fit … on the back," showing viewers her outfit unbuttoned and exposed while on the go. into the microwave.
Excited to share her masterpiece, she posted the video on Instagram and poked fun at her costume that didn't fit her legend well, writing, "Snow Back."
In addition to posting her fun TikTok creations, Serena has also been using social media to connect with her fans and encourage them to practice social distancing.
"I have stayed at home and practice social distancing," he said in a post. "I want to make sure that I am doing my part during these uncertain times. Your actions are important and #estayhome is one thing we can do to flatten the curve," adding special thanks to those who are out there taking care of us outside of their own home. "
She has also been providing inspiration on how to stay active while indoors. Recently, she led her followers in a guided stretching routine and also posted a video of her playing tennis indoors. "Now more than ever, we are all a team," he wrote, adding, "#playinside #playfortheworld." In another post with her husband Alexis Ohanian And your daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 2, the athlete shared: "Stay indoors and spend time with my family, my local team."
Another way Serena is helping her fans entertain herself is through her partnership with MasterClass, where she teaches virtual tennis classes through the platform. Guiding subscribers through the basics, their 12-minute lessons will have aspiring players ready to dominate the field in no time. Plus, Serena even offers personalized feedback to really put her students in top shape.
