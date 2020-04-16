The lost diaries of the war

May 6, 1945

The mayor makes a gesture of calm. It is about to address the citizens. I realize he is screaming, but the only words in the entire proclamation I can hear are & # 39; fellow citizens and women & # 39; and, much later, & # 39; we are free & # 39 ;. Those who are close to him can hear more, while we only join the repeated and spontaneous bursts of cheers. Finally, we all sing old Wilhelmus,7 7 moving us all, and when the line "banishes tyranny,quot; resonates, it seems as if a long, pent-up feeling of hatred breaks out in people.









In April 1945, the Germans withdrew from sections of the Netherlands as the Allies advanced. This confetti, thrown by British military aircraft, was pasted into an anonymous newspaper.

However, now it is real, and as I write this, I try to realize what it means. But it is so difficult to put into words. Five years of living under the yoke of a ruthless enemy are not erased in just a few minutes. But what I may understand, is that:

Soon there will be food

There will be gas, electricity and water.

There will be fuel

Trains and trams will work again

Our men will return from G, where they have been living as forced laborers for years.

Our prisoners of war and students will also return

I can walk down the street at any time, day or night.

Opaque paper can be removed everywhere

I don't need to be scared when a car drives down the street

Or when someone rings the bell late at night

There will be newspapers again

Depending on one's taste, cinemas, dance halls, cafes, concert halls, theaters, and music rooms will open again.

If torture has not resulted in death, families will be reunited

No Westerbork, Amersfoort, Vught 8 should be rebuilt for someone other than the G

After destroying Japan, humanity will find the means to ban war once and for all

I can fearlessly listen to any radio channel I want to listen to. 9 9

There will be regular school and work hours again

All these things go through my mind. Not all at the same time, not one by one. Sometimes I notice some of them, which linger for a moment, then recede until another passes through my brain.









On this page of his diary, Anton Frans Koenraads describes the liberation of Delft on May 6, 1945.

I thought I could end this newspaper with a phrase like: The first Canadians, still stained by the smoke of the battle, are turning the corner of our street. But things have turned out differently. We are still cheerfully awaiting your arrival.

He hoped the end would bring relief, like taking off a lead suit. Things were different again once again. It's hard for me to get used to the idea that we really are free now. Every time I think about how many things that used to scare me have now disappeared, my heart is moved with happiness.

Therefore, this journal is coming to an end. In it, I have tried to convey what I had been thinking during these last months of the war. It is in no way objective. Objectivity is a matter of time, history and [one] point of view.









Two young Jews, Rene and Lucy, who were hidden by a Dutch family, reunite with their father, Herman Speyer, on May 7, 1945, after liberation.

Later history books could … could – be objective. But this newspaper cannot be. It has been written as events unfolded, sometimes without knowing the causes, including, of the events I have described, or their place in the big picture. Some of the events may have been incorrectly motivated, but they really happened. Sometimes I fear that they will not believe me, because subsequent generations simply will not want to accept what is described in these pages, however, I swear by all that I care that none of the events is false. I would say that everything that has been written was "hot from the press,quot;.

I have had the painful privilege of having experienced a "total war,quot;. That is behind us now. With all the strength that is in us, we are going for "total peace,quot;.

7 7 – The Dutch national anthem 8 – Concentration camps in the Netherlands. 9 9 – Since May 13, 1943, having a radio was illegal, to prevent people from listening to prohibited stations