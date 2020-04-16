The lines between engineering disciplines are blurred – Latest news

Gone are the days of purists, today's engineering and science education has to be interdisciplinary, says Professor Jayanthi Sivaswamy, dean of academics at IIIT Hyderabad.

She notes that with the phenomenal increase in computing power, for example, the long-drawn boundaries between the disciplines of computing and engineering (CSE) and electronics and communication engineering (ECE) are blurring.

“Before, there were CPUs (central processing units), then came GPUs (graphics processing units), because people who played games required much more computing power in real time. Now, with AI increasingly hungry for computing as it has to process a large amount of data, people have to design processors, chips, and boards to meet this demand. As the lines between hardware and software blur, even the boundaries between disciplines blur, "she says.

Not only in engineering studies, but in many areas of science, such as drug discovery, researchers are learning emerging technologies such as AI and ML as they make the process of discovering new drugs faster and cheaper.



Sivaswamy advises engineering students to acquire relevant programming skills since computing has entered into all aspects of life. "Even school-age children are creating apps," he says.

The professor feels that the youth of today are in tune with the times and realize that they must look beyond what is taught in their universities. “A lot is being learned on online platforms like Coursera. There are also more and more students opting for internships to gain practical experience, ”he adds.

Engineering and science students should also sharpen the right side of their brain, the creative side, and understand their environment, says the teacher. Most engineering students feel that the humanities and engineering are like chalk and cheese. “The truth is that everything you do is for humanity. So, without understanding the multidimensional nature of a problem, the sociological, political or historical aspect of it, how will you design an effective solution? she asks.

Sivaswamy says that it is also important for a student to find his strength and build on it. “I strongly warn students against the herd mentality. If someone likes analysis, ECE can be a good discipline to take. If someone likes algorithmic thinking, then CSE is a good option. Once you identify your strength and do what you enjoy the most, everything will fall into place, ”she says.