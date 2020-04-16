The latest photos of Eva Marcille with her son as a living doll, Mikey, have fans melting

Eva Marcille made her admirers day when she decided to post some beautiful new photos with her baby, Mikey, and people can't get enough of him. Fans say this cute boy looks like a live doll, and they flooded Eva's comment section with love for him.

Check out their latest post below.

A follower asked Eva, "Look how cute, but please take that thing out of his mouth that is walking and talking," and someone else said, "He and Brooklyn are the cutest," referring to Kenya Moore's baby, Brooklyn Daly.

Another commenter posted this message: "Good morning, your face is so cute it is," and a follower said, "Eva, just copy and paste that adorable baby."

Another fan wrote: ‘He so handsome. Your twin. You have beautiful babies, "and one commenter posted this:" You definitely stamped it! And Maverick is all his dad! "

Someone else posted: ‘Too bad my daughter is too old for Mikey almost She is almost 20’ ’and one of Eva's fans said‘ OMG 😍 I can eat it like a cookie 😊 It's so delicious ’.

Another commenter wrote: "It is a combination of good and good strong man genetics," and one fan said, "Oh, God, he is so incredibly cute!" And he's definitely your twin for sure. "

Eva made headlines not too long ago when her RHOA fans called her the prettiest lady in the franchise.

Not too long ago, Eva shared a video on her social media account that has amazed fans. People praised her makeup, her looks, and even the way she is sitting.

Eva has had a good time at home with her family and has asked her fans to do the same.

Ad

Eva also made many fans happy when she shared some Easter photos and videos, and people could see that there is never a dull moment in the Sterlings' house.



Post views:

0 0