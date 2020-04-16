The Good Fight team explains why the show will take a break next week – Deadline

The cast and crew of CBS All Access The good fight They got together in a virtual video message to explain why the show is taking a week-long break between episodes two and three the next week after the show's production shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video features stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, and more.

Deadline understands that this season of The good fight It will consist of seven episodes after the team has been able to finish production on these before closing. Then the team figured out how to end the process remotely. The fourth season was originally established to feature 10 episodes.

Baranski opens the video message, with "Hello from The good fight family. We hope you are well and stay safe during this difficult time. "

Rotating clips of writers, editors, actors, producers, directors and more follow, all from their respective homes, as they explain the complicated process of trying to put on a show when key sponsorships are quarantined around the world.

"Working from home has delayed many aspects of post-production and we need a week to catch up," said Nyambi.

Showrunner Robert King said: “For example, our songwriter records the episode in Andora, as our music supervisor adds songs in Texas. They send it all to Los Angeles, where our music editor puts it in the episode. "Showrunner Michelle King added:" They send it to Manhattan for mixing and they send it to Santa Barbara to an executive producer. "

The same "whirlwind tour" is being done through editing, visual effects.

Episode two airs today April 16 before returning with episode three on April 30.

The video ends with a rotating version of Johnny Cash. You are My Sunshine, beginning with musician / composer Jonathan Coulton on guitar.