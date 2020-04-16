The Football Show: Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Brendan Rodgers, Louis Saha, Ryan Lowe, and Rick Parry at the show on Friday | Football news

Watch The Football Show every day between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event







The soccer show continues Wednesday with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, plus guests Brendan Rodgers, Louis Saha, Ryan Lowe and Rick Parry.

The daily show, which will be presented on Friday by Kelly Cates, sees top experts and stellar guests discuss various soccer-related topics, and you can join the conversation by tweeting #SkyFootballShow.

The soccer show Live

In addition to plenty of current debates and anecdotes, Geoff Shreeves will brush up on the stories on the back pages of the newspapers, while Martin Tyler's teaser will test his knowledge of soccer. We will also collect the best and funniest clips from social networks.

Leicester Chief Brendan Rodgers will give us the truth about life in Leicester, while fellow manager, Ryan Lowe, offers an update on events at the Sky Bet League Two club, Plymouth Argyle.

Jamie Carragher takes on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the Premier League Big Quiz at The Football Show

Former Fulham, Manchester United and Everton forward Louis Saha He also shows up to chat, like the EFL president and the former Liverpool chief executive, Rick Parry.

