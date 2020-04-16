The director of & # 39; Last Dance & # 39; has a real look at Michael Jordan's momentum from the & # 39; horrible guy & # 39; to have success

"The Last Dance,quot;, ESPN's 10-part documentary series on the Bulls from 1997-98, showed a very real side of Michael Jordan, says the film's director.

Jordan also displayed a great deal of self-awareness. He knew how his famous competitiveness and the often unpleasant treatment of his teammates in pursuit of winning championships could play on the screen. That was part of the reason why, says Jason Hehir, Jordan was reluctant to participate in the project.

In an interview with The Athletic last week, Hehir quoted Jordan from their first meeting.

"When people watch this video, I'm not sure they can understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I did. He & # 39; & # 39; said Hehir to Richard Deitsch (subscription required).

MJ soon trusted Hehir enough to bring it to mind and explain exactly why in a series of intense interviews about his life and career in basketball. Spectators will also be brought there, starting Sunday night. You will see Jordan solving the answer to a question about how he balanced winning with being considered a "horrible guy,quot;.

"He was really interested to know whether or not it hurt him that his perception of him was this cold-blooded assassin and not like Mr. Nice Guy," Hehir told Deitsch. "The question probably produced a nine-minute answer. Was it worth having that reputation for intensity and ferocity? Is it worth the commitment not to be considered a good guy in quotes?"