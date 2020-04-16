The Cookie Lady Criticizes RHOA Producers For Creating Drama: Says Tanya Sam Wouldn't Have Had A Story Without Her

If you have watched this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, you will know that Cookie Lady played a bigger role in the dispute between Tanya Sam and Kenya Moore than originally thought. The woman behind the scandal recently appeared on a podcast where she beats RHOA producers and shades Tanya.

The Cookie Lady is the neighbor of Cynthia Bailey's cellar. Kenya and Cynthia went looking for a delicious dessert when the owner approached them about Paul Judge.

She claimed that he flirted with her during a night out.

After Sam infuriated Moore by revealing that he was wearing a hairpiece to Toronto, the Queen of Twirl invited Tanya to a brunch where she told her story to Sam.

Shiana White recently opened up to Behind the Velvet Rope where she revealed a few things.

See this post on Instagram Shiana White, the real Atlanta housewife, The Cookie Lady, sets the record straight in David Yontef's Behind The Velvet Rope – @behindvelvetrope @davidyontef – podcast about what really happened to Tanya's husband and how RHOA producers they manipulated the situation for their own personal gain. Shiana says that despite what Tanya says, Tanya's husband hit her all night and he definitely could have had it if he wanted to. She explains that she wanted to inform Cynthia and Kenya about Tanya's husbands' actions off camera, privately, out of respect for Tanya, but that when she went to do so, she noticed that a mysterious phone had been placed on the floor, by producers. , to record the conversation and provoke drama for the show. Shiana says Tanya should be grateful that her husband hit Shiana because she gave Tanya a story this season, and helped both the franchise as a whole and Bravo help with the "drama,quot; this season. You're welcome, she says. #ad A post shared by Real Housewives (@realhousewivesfranchise) on April 15, 2020 at 7:49 a.m. PDT

Judging from the comments in the post, RHOA fans still don't feel the baker. In fact, Yelp had to step in to prevent false criticism from being made after the messy episode aired.

