The cast of 'My So-Called Life' meets virtually after 26 years – Deadline

After 26 years, the cast of the ABC cult drama series from the mid-90s My call life (minus one) gathered for a virtual Zoom meeting.

"So … This happened the other night," wrote Wilson Cruz, who played Rickie Vásquez in the teen drama, wrote on Twitter with a photo of the cast. “Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, sincere, and late meeting. We all love each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all those faces together. ”

A memorable cast member was missing from the photo. Jared Leto, who played Jordan Catalano on the series, was not at the online meeting.

In addition to Cruz, those who were there include Claire Danes, who played the main character Angela Chase, Bess Armstrong (Angela's mother, Patty), Devon Odessa (Sharon, Angela's former best friend), Tom Irwin (Graham, Angela's father), Mary Kay Place (Sharon's mother, Camille), Devon Gummersall (Brian Krakow), AJ Langer (Rayanne), the creator Winnie Holzman and her husband Paul Dooley (Angela's grandfather, Chuck).

The drama series aired for one season on ABC from 1994 to 1995, and ended on a cliff hanger. Set in the fictional Liberty High School in the fictional Three Rivers suburb of Pittsbugh, Pennsylvania, it followed the emotional distress of several teenagers in the social circle of protagonist Angela Chase and her trials and tribulations of being a teenager and dealing with friends, boys. , parents and school.