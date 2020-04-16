The cast of Girl’s Trip meets at the red table Chat to talk about manhood

Girl trip It was one of the most successful comedy movies of 2017, and helped spark the career of Tiffany Haddish, who has since starred in multiple hit movies.

BET reports that fans have since been waiting for a sequel, which unfortunately may not come to fruition. However, viewers are still thrilled to see the women together once again.

Jada Pinkett-Smith recently had all her former co-stars on the virtual set of her popular Facebook series, Red Table Talk, in which women joked about men and other fun topics. Connected via Zoom, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Pinkett-Smith discussed everything from the coronavirus to men's penises.

Tiffany joked during her conversation that she even "stuck her eyelashes,quot; at all her girls. Latifah also said her hair was "blown,quot; for the series. Regina, on the other hand, said she had "insecurities,quot; due to her edges and that she was also envious of Jada's hair.

Regarding penises, Tiffany said she liked smaller ones because the men who have them are more respectful and buy gifts and do other sweet things.

"Small penises are service penises. Big penises are disrespectful, "he said. Regina released her thoughts about it, stating that she was always happy with the averages because everyone is happy and there is no shame.

As previously reported, Haddish told the Union Journal recently that she was not sure if the Girls Tour the sequel would continue as initially planned, mainly because all of the women involved wanted paychecks that were simply too much for the study.

During his appearance in Red Table TalkUnfortunately they did not speak of his comments.

At the moment, it's unclear if there will be a sequel to the popular comedy movie, but Tiffany said in the past that it was not out of the question for all the women involved to create a new movie with new characters and a new script.



